Two Wayne Township roads closed Friday evening

The unpaved section of the Moose-Wilson Road in Grand Teton National Park will be temporarily closed for seasonal dust abatement beginning 4:00 am tomorrow and will reopen by 8:00 am Thursday. This routine dust abatement application happens several times during the summer on the approximately one-mile of unpaved section of the seven-mile road. During the dust abatement application, motorists and bicyclists must plan to use an alternate route as this temporary closure will prevent traveling on the Moose-Wilson Road between the Granite Canyon Entrance Station to the Laurance S. Rockefeller Preserve parking area or Death Canyon trailhead. Access to those areas will be possible by traveling south from the Teton Park Road Junction near the Craig Thomas Discovery and Visitor Center.

MOOSE, WY ・ 6 DAYS AGO