Two Wayne Township roads closed Friday evening

Meadville Tribune
 5 days ago

WAYNE TOWNSHIP — Two roads in Wayne Township are scheduled close for a short time Friday evening. Township officials have contracted for dust suppressant testing on South Allen and Shoemaker roads. Officials said the roads will be closed at 7 p.m. for about four hours, weather dependent. Officials advise motorists...

www.meadvilletribune.com

Sandusky Register

Fox Road closed next week

MIDDLE BASS ISLAND — Fox Road will be closed from Sept. 20-23. Crossover work on Fox Road, also known as County Road No. 154, will continue and require the full closure south of Runkel Road during construction. The detour is Anchor Lane west to Harborview Drive; north on Harborview Drive...
MIDDLE BASS, OH
Greenfield Daily Reporter

Roads to close for 500W/300S roundabout

NEW PALESTINE — Town officials have been notified the roads associated with the construction of the roundabout along County Road 500W will close Monday, Sept. 20. Work on the first roundabout for the area is several months behind schedule but is expected to start this coming week. It means County Roads 500W and 300S, will be shut down for at least the next 60 days, town officials said. Drivers are being asked to find alternate routes.
NEW PALESTINE, IN
thecorryjournal.com

Wayne Township reviews new business items

WAYNE — Several items of new business were on the table during a regular meeting of the Wayne Township supervisors, which took place on Monday evening at the municipal building, 17395 Sciota Road, Corry. Board Chairman Richard "Sparky" Warner presented a report on roads and equipment, during which a need...
CORRY, PA
illinoisnewsnow.com

Kewanee Township Closes Recycling Center

The Kewanee Township has announced that the Township Recycling Center located at 105 South Burr Boulevard will be closed permanently as of October 29th, 2021. The reason given for the closure is the continuing increase in the number of non-recyclable items being dropped off at the Recycling Center. If you have questions regarding the closure of the Recycling Center you can contact the Kewanee Township Office at 309-852-2871.
POLITICS
buckscountyherald.com

Haunted Lane, Steinsburg Road to close next week for pipe replacement in Bensalem, Milford Townships

Haunted Lane and Steinsburg Road are scheduled to close next week in Bensalem and Milford townships, Bucks County, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., for pipe replacement, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The work schedules and locations are:. Monday, September 20, through Friday, September 24, a road...
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
sanatogapost.com

Bridge Project to Close 422 Overnights in Township

LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – East- and westbound U.S. Route 422 will be closed and detoured, from Sept. 26 (2021; Sunday) through Oct. 8 (Friday) daily from midnight to 5 a.m., between its Armand Hammer Boulevard and Sanatoga interchanges for bridge demolition. The project involves replacing structures that carry Park and Pleasant View roads over the expressway in Lower Pottsgrove Township.
LOWER POTTSGROVE TOWNSHIP, PA
ellwoodcity.org

Wayne Township Announces Its “Clean Up Day”

Wayne Township has announced its annual clean up day. The township clean up day will take place on Saturday, October 2, 2021 from 8:00 a.m. until noon at the municipal building located at 1418 Wampum Road, Ellwood City, PA 16117. The cost is $10.00 per pickup truck load. Proof of...
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
WYTV.com

Austintown road closing for construction work

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – If you drive in Austintown, construction work is shutting down a main road for the next 18 days. It’s happening on Turner Road, near the intersection of Kirk Road. Crews need to do some demolition work on the turnpike bridge that passes overhead. The work is...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
kubaradio.com

ROAD WORK TODAY: EXPECT DELAYS ON BUTTE HOUSE & TOWNSHIP ROADS

A Sutter County press release reports you can expect delays of up to 15 minutes today, as road repairs are being made on Butte House Road, from Humphry to Township Roads. As well, surface work will occur on Township Road, from Franklin to Bogue Roads. Speed limits will be reduced...
SUTTER COUNTY, CA
KTSA

Portion of Huebner Road to be closed Wednesday

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Public Works announced today that a portion of Huebner Road will be closed tomorrow. Union Pacific will be doing work on the railroad tracks. The road will be closed between Vance Jackson Road and Lockhill Selma Road in both directions. (Click the image...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
yoursun.com

'Road Closed' signs don't mean the road is closed

ENGLEWOOD — West Dearborn Street is still here, with lots of places to shop and eat, grab coffee or get your hair done. Business owners there will be the first to tell you that. Then, they’ll tell you that the huge “ROAD CLOSED” signs that workers put up a couple...
ENGLEWOOD, FL
southcountynews.org

Brady Township residents dispute road plan

Brady Township residents, worried that their deteriorating paved roads may be converted back to gravel, voiced their concerns to the township’s Board of Trustees at a Sept. 1 meeting which included an annual update from the Road Commission of Kalamazoo County. The concern in part stemmed from inclusion on the...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WDTN

Road in Huber Heights to close Sept. 20

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – A road along the Great Miami River in Huber Heights will close Monday, Sept. 20. A portion of Rip Rap Road in the area of the river near the existing flood gates will be closed Monday from 8 a.m. to Friday, Sept. 24 at 5 p.m. The city said the road will be closed to install piping across it in order to perform a well test for the Ohio EPA.
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
Jackson Hole Radio

Moose-Wilson road closing

The unpaved section of the Moose-Wilson Road in Grand Teton National Park will be temporarily closed for seasonal dust abatement beginning 4:00 am tomorrow and will reopen by 8:00 am Thursday. This routine dust abatement application happens several times during the summer on the approximately one-mile of unpaved section of the seven-mile road. During the dust abatement application, motorists and bicyclists must plan to use an alternate route as this temporary closure will prevent traveling on the Moose-Wilson Road between the Granite Canyon Entrance Station to the Laurance S. Rockefeller Preserve parking area or Death Canyon trailhead. Access to those areas will be possible by traveling south from the Teton Park Road Junction near the Craig Thomas Discovery and Visitor Center.
MOOSE, WY
Mount Olive Tribune

Duplin County road closed

BEULAVILLE – A Duplin County road is currently closed for maintenance and will remain closed for about two weeks. Quinn Store Road near Lyman Road will be closed through Sept. 24 at 5 p.m. During the closure, N.C. Department of Transportation crews will perform work on the bridge pipe over Muddy Creek.
BEULAVILLE, NC
whcuradio.com

Part of Spencer Road closes Monday

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Phase two of an ongoing road work project on Spencer Road is set to start Monday. From Stone Quarry to the Elmira Road Traffic Circle, crews will be on site to mill and pave the north lane of Spencer Road. The area will be closed to...
ITHACA, NY
WOLF

Chestnuthill Township bridge closed until further notice

CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY, Pa. (WOLF) — PennDOT announced Friday that the Sugar Hollow Road Bridge is closed in Chestnuthill Township until further notice. The average daily traffic on the bridge is 1,271 vehicles. The bridge is located at the western end of Sugar Hollow Road near PA 115. A...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Duewer, Barrows road closings planned

Construction on a wind energy project in Morgan County will result in the partial closings of Duewer Road between Kenny and Loami roads from 9 a.m. to noon and Barrows Road between Cully and Darley roads from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. today for a crane crossing. The work being...
MORGAN COUNTY, IL

