‘Eye of Hope’ hosts first annual Recovery Rally and 5K

Corner House Inc. continues its 45 year celebration with the 2nd annual Recovery in the Park celebration this week, and this year the event is bigger than ever. “This would have been our third year if it hadn’t been for COVID,” Autumn Irwin, a licensed addiction counselor and community education and advocacy director, said. “When I planned the first event a couple of years ago, I just had this vision that September is recovery month, and I felt that Corner House needed to have an opportunity to educate the community and offer a day where everybody can just get together and support either individuals who have been affected by the disease of addiction or have been an addict themselves.”

SOCIETY ・ 12 DAYS AGO