‘Eye of Hope’ hosts first annual Recovery Rally and 5K

By CAROL KENT WYATT
holmescounty.news
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEye of Hope Recovery Advocates hosted the first annual Recovery Rally and 5K run Saturday, September 11, in Westville Park. The community event was held to help raise awareness and provide resources and support for those currently dealing with or recovering from not only substance or alcohol addiction, but also domestic violence and sexual abuse. The event also helped raise suicide awareness and break the stigma surrounding mental health issues.

www.holmescounty.news

