Deathloop: What Are the Glowing Items?

Battlefield 2042 seems like a renaissance for fans of the Battlefield series. While the previous Battlefield V did have its merits here and there, fans of the series had issues with a lot of the direction the series was taking. With this latest installment bringing us back to “modern” warfare though, and the new Battlefield Portal incentivizing both creativity and hilarity, there’s a lot of reasons to believe this is a new, bright age for the series to go in. From the looks of things though, and following some rumors circulating of a potential delay on the horizon, said rumors appear to have been true (but not as bad as you think). Battlefield 2042 has been delayed by a few weeks, now settings its sights for a release on November 19, 2021. The news was officially announced on the series’ Twitter page.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO