CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Deathloop: What Are the Glowing Items?

By Shawn Robinson
thenerdstash.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeathloop has finally reached our doorsteps, sending us face-first into a time loop where killing is the only way out. As Colt, you’ll take down numerous targets as you work to evade the elusive assassin Julianna and discover all the secrets the island of Blackreef holds. One of the primary secrets you’ll be able to spot first is the various glowing items scattered randomly throughout the game world. As the game doesn’t make these items clear to you at first, you might not know why they’re there or what to do with them. No need to worry though as, in this guide, we’ll explain exactly what the glowing items are and how to use them in Deathloop!

thenerdstash.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Deathloop Release Date: When is Deathloop coming out?

The new Deathloop story trailer was featured in the most recent PlayStation Showcase, and its release date is just around the corner. Bethesda Softworks Senior Content Manager, Anne Lewis, sets up the game’s premise in an official PlayStation Blog post:. “You wake up on a beach, no memory of how...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

What Wenjie's Want (How to Kill Wenjie) - Deathloop Gameplay Walkthrough

This video covers the What Wenjies Want Visionary mission in Deathloop, Arkane Studios' newest time-loop first-person shooter/stealth/hacking game. In this mission, we are tasked with figuring out how to take down Wenjie, starting by tracking her at The Complex in the afternoon before going to Updaam at noon. 00:00 - Intro 00:16 - The Complex Afternoon 01:42 - Laboratory Annex 03:00 - Wenjie's Door Code (Learned From Fia's Minicom) 03:15 - Depressurization Code (Changes Every Loop) 03:45 - Wenjie's Minicom Messages 04:45 - Mission Update (Search Wenjie's Junk) 05:00 - Radio Silence Mission Update (Check Out Power Station - Julianna's Mission) 05:25 - Mission Update (Learn More) 05:35 - Mission Update (Keep Digging) 05:40 - Mission Update (Visit 2-BIT) 06:00 - Fighting Julianna 08:50 - Escaping To Tunnels 11:43 - Cutscene 12:04 - Updaam Noon 13:24 - Fighting Julianna 16: 17 - Heading To Charlie's 20:20 - Talking To 2-BIT 21:30 - Mission Update (Find A Recording Of Alexis) 22:00 - Escaping Back To Tunnels 24:54 - Updaam Evening 27:40 - Cass' Code For Pact Of Smoke Game 28:30 - Fighting Julianna 31:10 - Infiltrating Alexis' Party (Dorsey Manor) 33:10 - Discovery: Alexis Likes Certain Music Mix 34:42 - Mission Update (Retrieve Recording From Library, Have Code Now) 35:45 - Egor Unfiltered Audiolog (Part 2) 37:20 - Escaping To Tunnels 39:35 - Updaam Noon 41:43 - Going To The Library 41:50 - Mission Update (Bring "Aleksis To 2-BIT) 48:10 - Giving Recording To 2-BIT 48:35 - Make Aleksis Give Wenjie What She Wants 49:21 - Mission Complete (What Wenjies Want) 51:00 - Now On 2-BIT's Good Side 51:20 - Escaping To Tunnels 53:09 - Cutscene For more on Deathloop, check out our full wiki on IGN @ https://www.ign.com/wikis/deathloop/
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

Deathloop Break or Protect the Loop?: What should I choose?

Immediately after starting Deathloop, players find an initial choice: Break the Loop or Protect the Loop. Without any context, it can be hard to decide which option is better. So, get the need-to-know info on whether it’s best to choose Colt or Julianna in this Deathloop break or protect the loop guide.
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

Deathloop Lose Items: Do weapons, Slabs, and Trinkets disappear?

Wrapping one’s head around Deathloop can take a while. Players need every advantage they can get to break the loop and beat the game, which makes building an arsenal key to success. But, is it possible to lose items forever in Deathloop? Here’s what happens to weapons, Slabs, and Trinkets when players die, Sacrifice them for Residuum, or drop and leave them behind.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
GotGame

Review | Deathloop

Deathloop is a game that has had my close attention since it got announced last year. The aesthetic was gritty, yet fun at the same time. I found the short character sequences from the first trailer really interesting, and I needed to know more about these people. Originally missing the PlayStation 5 launch window, it was another victim of the many delays we saw last year due to the effects of the pandemic. However, even after another push back in May to a September launch, I never lost enthusiasm and waited eagerly for that moment that I’d finally get to play. The wait was certainly worth it, and my patience was rewarded. Arkane Studios Lyon has once again achieved brilliance with a title that takes things we recognize, evolving them in a way that feels challenging, yet still inviting.
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

Deathloop Review Scores: Is Deathloop worth getting?

Deathloop, the latest stealth assassination game, releases today, of course, this comes with a slew of early review scores. The game centers around two rival assassins stuck in a mysterious island that’s in a timeloop – repeating the same day forever. The only way to stop the cycle is to eliminate the eight key target before the day resets.
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

Best Deathloop weapons: every weapon in Deathloop explained

How many weapons are there in Deathloop and how do you get the best ones? Deathloop is about two assassins locked in a time-looping duel to the death, so naturally, there are weapons aplenty in this game. Thanks to the titular loop, you aren't always going to be able to hang on to every weapon you pick up, so knowing where and how to get your favourite weapons back is going to be important.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Deathloop: Search the Fristad Shore Lead

Deathloop is a game of mysteries interweaving with mysteries interweaving with more mysteries, and perhaps a few bullets. No playthrough can be completed in one day, and instead requires careful planning and execution to gather as much intel as possible. For one of these Leads requiring careful planning (and one that I had difficulty with myself), you must search the Fristad Rock shore to find the hiding place of both Charles and Fia, the secret couple. If you’re having troubles as well, no need to worry. In this guide, I’ll tell you exactly how to complete the Search the Fristad Shore Lead and progress that story in Deathloop!
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Assassin's Creed
gamerevolution.com

Deathloop Missables: Can you miss items, Trophies, and Achievements?

Deathloop is a sprawling and complex game filled with different possibilities. While this is exciting for many players, to 100% completionists, it can sound like a potential nightmare scenario. So, are there Deathloop missables on PS5 and PC? Find out whether or not it’s possible to miss items, collectibles, and Trophies/Achievements in Arkane Lyon’s latest.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Deathloop September 16 PC Update Patch Notes

Deathloop has today launched its September 16 update (a lot of September 16 updates today) on PC, so here’s the full list of changes and fixes for this patch. It’s worth noting that, like our coverage of the Fortnite patch notes from earlier, today’s update is going to work a little differently. As there isn’t any sort of “patch notes” the team will be releasing, we’ll instead be including a full description of the blog post provided by the team. Given there were only a few fixes though, it wouldn’t have made sense to have fully-fledged patch notes. Without further adieu, here’s the full list of changes and fixes with Deathloop’s September 16 update on PC!
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Deathloop: How to Complete the Data Cassette Puzzle

Arkane’s Deathloop is finally here, letting players explore the fresh and unfamiliar island of Blackreef, in search of a way to stop a never-ending time loop. With Colt conveniently suffering a hangover each morning he wakes up, it’s going to be a long and perilous journey filled with many nuances to discover. Speaking of nuances, along the way you’ll be looking for a way to kill two particular visionaries with one stone, but a data cassette puzzle blocks your way forward. As this is a complex puzzle, you might need some help to get it done. No need to worry as, in this guide, I’ll explain how to complete the data cassette puzzle in Deathloop!
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

Best Deathloop trinkets: what every trinket does and which are best for your loadout

What are the best trinkets in Deathloop? Trinkets might sound frivolous, but they are in fact Deathloop's answer to mods: applying them provides potentially very powerful combat buffs, and therefore they're actually very important. Deathloop's Trinkets come in two varieties: Character Trinkets (personal mods applied to your player character) and Weapon Trinkets (mods which can be applied individually to every gun in your possession).
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Fortnite: Where to Find Bottles of Knightly Crimson at Fort Crumpet

The newest Battle Pass introduced for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 includes a fully customizable skin called the Toona Fish. By default, the skin is a black and white canvas that players can color using Rainbow Ink and Color Bottles. There are many colors that you can unlock, including a vibrant red known as Knightly Crimson. By the end of this guide, you will learn where to find bottles of Knightly Crimson at Fort Crumpet in Fortnite.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Delay Coming for Battlefield 2042, Say Gaming Insiders

Fans of Battlefield, who have had lots to look forward to regarding the upcoming game, may have seen some unfortunate rumors in the past few hours, that Battlefield 2042 is facing a possible delay to its release date. The rumors have been circulating after well-known and reliable gaming insider Jeff...
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Deathloop: How To Turn Off PvP Invasions

The stylish time travel murder party Deathloop is the newest outing from Arkane Studios. One of the new introductions to the game, when compared to the studio’s other titles, is its PvP multiplayer component. Don’t get it confused, this isn’t your typical deathmatch, rather it is more akin to the invasion system seen in Dark Souls. As you traverse the island as Colt, other players can take control of the character Julianna and hunt you down. While a fun twist on the gameplay, some people might not want to deal with the hassle of other players. Luckily, you can turn off this feature. This guide will show you how to turn off PvP invasions in Deathloop.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Battlefield 2042 Will Now Launch on November 19

Battlefield 2042 seems like a renaissance for fans of the Battlefield series. While the previous Battlefield V did have its merits here and there, fans of the series had issues with a lot of the direction the series was taking. With this latest installment bringing us back to “modern” warfare though, and the new Battlefield Portal incentivizing both creativity and hilarity, there’s a lot of reasons to believe this is a new, bright age for the series to go in. From the looks of things though, and following some rumors circulating of a potential delay on the horizon, said rumors appear to have been true (but not as bad as you think). Battlefield 2042 has been delayed by a few weeks, now settings its sights for a release on November 19, 2021. The news was officially announced on the series’ Twitter page.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Fortnite: Where to Find Bottles of Banana Yellow in Rainbow Rentals

The brand new Battle Pass skin for Season 8 of Fortnite is known as Toona Fish. While the skin’s black and white skin calls to mind the era of Steamboat Willie and other animated pictures of the early 20th century, players can also splash some color on the fish. Similar to how the Kymera skin could be changed through the use of Alien Artifacts last season, players can give Toona Fish new styles and colors by collecting Rainbow Ink and Color Bottles respectively. One of the colors that you can get is Banana Yellow and it can be found at Rainbow Rentals. This guide will show you where to find bottles of Banana Yellow in Rainbow Rentals in Fortnite.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Tales of Arise: How to Stagger Enemies

The combat in Tales of Arise is different from standard JRPGs, offering thrilling and intense battles that allow players to pull off powerful combos and stagger enemies. Staggering opponents is particularly crucial in a fight, as it enables the player to interrupt enemy attacks and movement plus perform critical hits. Staggering attacks will also provide a better opportunity for more vulnerable characters with high DPS or ranged weapons in Tales of Arise to concentrate their firepower and strikes on stunned foes. Read on to learn how to stagger enemies in Tales of Arise.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Deathloop: How to Unlock the Safe in Updaam Cave

Unlocking the safe code in the Updaam Cave is one of the most challenging puzzles that Deathloop players may encounter. It involves a series of meticulous exploration, tricky deduction, and complicated memorization (unless players use a pen and paper). One of the main reasons the Updaam Cave safe code may stump many players is that it is randomly generated, meaning the sequence is different for every player. However, the general method to crack the code is fairly the same for everyone. Continue reading to learn how to unlock the Updaam Cave safe in Deathloop.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy