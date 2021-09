This sweet potato pie is so delicious! Simple and easy to prepare, this dessert is a good, old-school one that everybody loves. The ideal combination of ingredients makes this retro dessert so unique and special. You can make it for the Thanksgiving day or Christmas holidays and enjoy the taste of the best traditional sweet potato pie. You will need around an hour to make this dessert. Here is the recipe:

RECIPES ・ 5 DAYS AGO