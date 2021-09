The University of Southern California is moving in a new direction with its football program: a direction without Clay Helton. On Monday, just under 48 hours since they suffered an embarrassing loss to Stanford at home, the Trojans made the decision to fire the head coach after seven seasons with the program. The 1-1 start was not enough for Helton to keep his job. He entered this year on the hot seat and now the move has been made.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO