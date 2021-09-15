CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Tales of Arise: How to Craft Weapons

By Madison Benson
thenerdstash.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProgression through the main storyline of Tales of Arise will occasionally reward you with weapons that will help you stay powerful. However, it is also very important to craft your own weapons. Not only will this allow you to become stronger, but it also allows you to choose your own fighting style by making weapons that cater to your personal preference. You can also improve existing weapons by upgrading them at a blacksmith. By the end of this guide, you will learn how to craft and upgrade weapons in Tales of Arise.

thenerdstash.com

Comments / 0

Related
gameranx.com

Tales of Arise: How To Unlock The Ranch & Farm Materials | Veteran Rancher Guide

Tales of Arise is the next huge RPG in the Tales series, pushing the boundaries and giving you access to all-new tools to make your adventures even more epic. In Tales of Arise, you’ll explore a huge world, experience a charming story, collect a gang of memorable characters, and battle the forces of evil with the series signature real-time combat system. When you’re not busy fighting, you can raise animals for a constant influx of useful rewards — and it can be missed. You’ll need to complete a specific sub-quest to unlock the Pharia Ranch. Here’s what you need to know.
AGRICULTURE
Twinfinite

Tales of Arise: How to Change Clothes & Get New Outfits

The newest entry in the Tales Of franchise is finally here. And like many other games in the series, Tales of Arise allows you to customize how your party looks with a few set outfits and accessories. Here’s how to change clothes and get new outfits in Tales of Arise.
APPAREL
Twinfinite

Tales of Arise: How to Sprint & Run Faster

Developed and published by Bandai Namco, Tales of Arise marks the debut of the Tales of series on the new generation of consoles. The game features two new protagonists, along with a whole new cast of characters, as they go on a journey to fight the oppression of the Renan people. Here’s how to sprint and run faster in Tales of Arise.
VIDEO GAMES
rpgsite.net

Tales of Arise Side Quests guide: how to complete every quest

Tales of Arise is looking to be one of the best RPGs of the year, as well as one of the best entries in the franchise. And as with any good RPG, there are plenty of optional sidequests to take on. Most of the game's sidequests are easily found, labeled...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Craft Weapons#Penetration#Xbox One
sirusgaming.com

Tales of Arise Boss Guide: How To Defeat the Great Spirit

The Great Spirit is considered to be one of the final enemies players will face in Tales of Arise. What makes this boss interesting is the fact that it is not only strong but very durable as well. In fact, it is so hard to defeat that players need to...
VIDEO GAMES
Inverse

How long is Tales of Arise? How many realms, total hours, and playtime

Role-playing games are notoriously time-consuming. Modern classics like Persona 5 Royal and Dragon Quest XI both take more than 100 hours to complete. It’s a daunting commitment. Thankfully, Bandai Namco’s latest, Tales of Arise, won’t take up quite so much of your time. Tales of Arise centers on two young...
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Tales of Arise: How to Remap Buttons & Change Controls

Tales of Arise is the newest entry in the series and it comes with a number of gameplay differences when it comes to combat. If you’re wondering how to customize your controls, we can help. Here’s how to remap buttons and change controls in Tales of Arise. Remapping Buttons &...
VIDEO GAMES
gamespew.com

How to Change Your Target in Tales of Arise

As you’ll be doing a lot of fighting in Tales of Arise, it’s important to learn the ins and outs of its battle system. One thing you might have missed in the early hours of the game, for example, is how to change your target during battle. Most of the fights you get into as you play through Tales of Arise face you off against multiple opponents after all. And targeting the right enemy at the right time can turn the tide of a battle.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Twinfinite

Tales of Arise: How to Unlock New Titles & Get Skills

Titles are a series staple, and they’re back in Tales of Arise to provide characters with passive buffs and new artes. If you’re wondering how to earn more Titles, we’ve got you covered. Here’s how to unlock new Titles in Tales of Arise. Unlocking New Titles in Tales of Arise.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Tales of Arise Battle System Explained – How it Works

Tales of Arise has one of the most fun and engaging combat systems out there. That being said, there is a ton to take into account during every single combat encounter. What starts off simple, quickly becomes a very complex combat system and if you miss the tutorials, you’re going to be out of luck, so make sure you pay attention as there are a bunch of moving parts here to keep. A good amount of the combat system is also unlocked through progression in the story and side events, so some of this might be considered spoilers. You’ve been warned, so let’s dive in.
VIDEO GAMES
sirusgaming.com

Tales of Arise Guide: How to Defeat the Mantis in the Sandinus Ravine

Tales of Arise is set in a world that’s filled with danger and malice. As the player, you will get the chance to fight a myriad of powerful enemies. Whether they’re towering Zeugles or Renans with mind-blowing Astral Arte abilities, these foes will surely give you a run for your money.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Tales of Arise: How to Cook & Get New Recipes

Cooking is back in a major way in Tales of Arise. It’s always made an appearance in previous games, but it’s actually important here. If you’re wondering how to do it, we can help. Here’s how to cook and get new recipes in Tales of Arise. Cooking in Tales of...
RECIPES
attackofthefanboy.com

Tales of Arise: How to Use the Flaming Sword

Tales of Arise’s characters each have their own individual perks and move sets so if you’re planning to main Alphen, you’ll definitely want to know how to use the flaming sword. Early in their adventure, Alphen and Shionne discover they can use the flaming edge to liberate their world and have no qualms in doing so. This sword opens Alphen’s move set wide open and adds a nice amount of additional damage to combos as well. It only gets better the further into the game you get as more titles and skills unlock that add to the number of flaming edge skills Alphen can wield. Here’s everything we know on how to use the flaming sword in Tales of Arise.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Tales of Arise: How to Get Beast Mane Fast

In Tales of Arise, players trying to craft the Gale Wing sword for Alphen will need to acquire Beast Mane. The Gale Wing is a potent blade powered by wind astral energy. Its recipe consists of a Razor-Tipped Feather, two Beast Manes, and eight Hard Bones. According to the beast codex, the Beast Mane is a rare material that can be dropped from Alpha Withered Wolves. On the other hand, Tales of Arise players can also obtain this sturdy resource from an ambush encounter in a frigid forested area within the game. Read on to learn how to get Beast Mane fast in Tales of Arise.
VIDEO GAMES
segmentnext.com

How to Increase Cure Points in Tales of Arise

In Tales of Arise, there is an entire system surrounding restoration which utilizes something known as Cure Points! So, in this guide Tales of Arise guide, we will help you understand what Cure Points are, how to maximize the potential of these points and how to increase Cure Points (CP). Let’s start!
VIDEO GAMES
Inverse

Tales of Arise Shionne the Fashion Critic: How to complete and rewards

It’s hard work being hot. Even in a fantasy world like Tales of Arise, replete with actual magic, people are still struggling to look good and choose trendy clothing. One of those people is Shionne, your pink-haired protagonist who’s asked to help clothe a Handsome Nobleman NPC in Ulzebek during the sub-quest Shionne the Fashion Critic.
VIDEO GAMES
segmentnext.com

How to Use Strategy Setups in Tales of Arise

Strategy setups in Tales of Arise basically define the approach of your party in any particular combat. In this guide, we will be taking a dig into how you can use strategy setups in Tales of Arise and the best Strategy Setups for each type of situation. How to Use...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy