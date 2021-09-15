Skaters push for better skate park
A pair of local skateboard enthusiasts addressed Mayfield’s city council Monday night about the possibility of a proper skate park in Mayfield. Cody Glenn and Brent Wright stated that the current skate park is less than ideal because of the sharp ramp angles and general “flow” of the park, which dissuades skaters and cyclists alike from using it. They hope that the city will consider and support an improved skate park in the future.www.mayfield-messenger.com
