CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mayfield, KY

Skaters push for better skate park

By JAMES TURNER jturner@mayfield-messenger.com
mayfield-messenger.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA pair of local skateboard enthusiasts addressed Mayfield’s city council Monday night about the possibility of a proper skate park in Mayfield. Cody Glenn and Brent Wright stated that the current skate park is less than ideal because of the sharp ramp angles and general “flow” of the park, which dissuades skaters and cyclists alike from using it. They hope that the city will consider and support an improved skate park in the future.

www.mayfield-messenger.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Shooting in Russian university leaves 8 dead

MOSCOW (AP) — A gunman opened fire in a university in the Russian city of Perm on Monday morning, leaving eight people dead and others wounded, according to Russia’s Investigative Committee. The gunman has been detained, the Interior Ministry said. The Perm State University press service said the perpetrator used...
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Mayfield, KY
Sports
City
Mayfield, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Hawk
Person
Brent Wright
NBC News

Emmys 2021: 5 key takeaways from TV's big night

"The Crown," "Ted Lasso" and "The Queen's Gambit" nabbed top honors Sunday at the 73rd Emmy Awards, capping off a ceremony that largely shied away from political speeches and failed to recognize a single performer of color in the 12 major acting categories. The big winner of the night was...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy