CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Top takeaways from the California recall election

CBS News
CBS News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano joins CBSN Sacramento with a recap of the issues California voters had on their mind and a look a those who cast ballots in the state's recall effort against Governor Gavin Newsom. Read more here.

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 1

Related
CBS News

California reports lowest COVID-19 case rate in the country

California, which at one point was the country's epicenter of COVID-19, is now the state reporting the lowest positivity rate per 100,000 people, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University. As of Saturday evening, 24.99 new confirmed cases were reported for every 100,000 people in California, Johns Hopkins University data found.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Elections
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
CBS News

Future of GOP as protesters rally in support of January 6th rioters

Law enforcement increased security measures ahead of Saturday's protest in Washington, D.C., as demonstrators showed support for the rioters who were charged for their roles in the attack on the U.S. Capitol in January. A recent poll shows 61% of Republicans say former President Trump was not responsible for the attack, and about 27% of Republicans say it's very or somewhat likely he will be reinstated as president by the end of the year. Jennifer Lim, founder and executive director of Republican Women for Congress, and Kevin Sheridan, former Republican National Committee spokesman, joined CBSN to discuss the future of the GOP.
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
CBS News

CBS News

287K+
Followers
37K+
Post
202M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy