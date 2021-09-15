CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Use Crowdfunding to Invest in Real Estate

By Eric McConnell
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWant to jump straight to the best? Diversyfund is definitely the best real estate investing platform for most people. In years past, if you wanted to do a real estate deal, there was basically one way to get it done: Scrimp and save for years to come up with enough capital to convince a bank that you’re a good enough credit risk for them to loan you a ton of money. Then you (or your real estate agent) would search high and wide for a property you want to buy. After that, you had to hope and pray the property appraised for the purchase price and then you finally got your loan. That was the old way. Now, thanks to the advent of crowdfunding, there is an entirely new way to get the funds you need to close a real estate deal.

