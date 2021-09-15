Supergirl’s Final Season Soars When Focused on Character
This SUPERGIRL article contains spoilers for Season 6, Episode 11, “Mxy in the Middle.”. Mr. Mxyzptlk makes his triumphant return, and not a moment too soon. He sings, he dances, he makes Patrick Swayze references, and Supergirl distracts a giant cat the same way you distract a regular cat – with her lazer vision, of course. It’s all good fun on a light and lovely episode of Supergirl that serves as a reminder of why this show was seen as a breath of optimistic fresh air years before Ted Lasso made it cool and Emmy-worthy.www.denofgeek.com
