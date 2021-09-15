Supergirl’s Final Season Soars When Focused on Character

Last week on Supergirl, Kelly (Azie Tesfai) took her first steps toward becoming the new Guardian when she took up the cause of a young alien boy and his brother who had both fallen through the cracks in the system. At the same time, Nia (Nicole Maines) made a dangerous deal with Nyxly (Peta Sergeant) in which Nia would bring Nyxly out of the dream realm she was trapped in in exchange for just one more day with her mother. This week, Kelly's training for Guardian begins and Nia gets that precious time with her mother. Unfortunately, that means Nyxly is in the real world and things are about to get very complicated.

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO