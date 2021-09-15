CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broncos Place WR Jerry Jeudy on Injured Reserve, Sign Kendall Hinton to Roster

By Chad Jensen
MileHighHuddle
MileHighHuddle
 5 days ago

The Denver Broncos saw three starters get banged up in the team's season-opening win over the New York Giants. Right guard Graham Glasgow finished the game despite experiencing issues with a racing pulse.

Glasgow was rushed to the hospital after the game where he remained until Tuesday. Head coach Vic Fangio will update Glasgow's Week 2 prospects on Wednesday.

Also lost in the muss was cornerback Ronald Darby to a hamstring injury and wideout Jerry Jeudy to what appeared to be a grievous ankle injury. Fortunately, Jeudy dodged the season-ending bullet when x-rays were negative.

Jeudy does have a very severe sprain, though, and his initial prognosis is a 4-6-week recovery. Despite initial reports that the Broncos were not going to place him on injured reserve, the team announced that it had in fact done so on Tuesday, opening up a roster spot.

Replacing Jeudy on the 53-man roster will be fellow wide receiver Kendall Hinton, whom the team promoted off the practice squad on Tuesday. Hinton went undrafted out of Wake Forest last year and spent most of the season on the practice squad until Week 12 when he was pressed into emergency action at quarterback (not wideout) following the Broncos' 'Mask-Gate' fiasco.

Hinton followed up his rookie year with an impressive showing in training camp but was unable to translate that into on-field production in the preseason. Thus, he was waived at the final cut-downs and re-signed to the practice squad.

Hinton now gets the opportunity to ply his wares for all to see on the active roster. However, with Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick, KJ Hamler, and Diontae Spencer well ahead of him on the depth chart, it's unlikely Hinton sees much action outside of special teams.

It is interesting, however, that the Broncos promoted Hinton and not either of their recent draft picks at wide receiver currently languishing on the practice squad. 2020 seventh-rounder Tyrie Cleveland and 2021 sixth-rounder Seth Williams will have to eat their hearts out while Hinton gets to collect regular-season game checks.

Darby was also placed on IR on Tuesday with Nate Hairston being signed to the active roster to replace him. Both Jeudy and Darby will be eligible to return to the active roster (health willing) following Week 4 after spending the requisite three weeks on IR before qualifying to come back.

Comments / 0

