Economy

Remote workers are trapped in a quitting nightmare

By Natasha Berna l
Wired UK
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article​“It was all very lame and anticlimactic.” London-based software engineering consultant Ruth* is describing her final day at her former company earlier this month. She had no leaving drinks, not even virtual ones, and sent a goodbye leaving email before setting her last Out of Office. “It left a bitter taste because I'd killed myself working for them, but at the same time it made me feel like I’d made the right decision. But no closure, not like you usually get.” Instead, a year and a half of her career ended with her wandering aimlessly around Oxford Street, window-shopping.

www.wired.co.uk

Comments / 14

ValueWalk

44% Know At Least One Person Who Has Quit Or Plans To Quit Because Of Employers Revoking Remote Work

New FlexJobs survey highlights the high value employees place on remote work, mental health support, and company culture. This is part one of a three-part interview with Himanshu H. Shah President and Chief Investment Officer of Shah Capital. The interview is part of ValueWalk’s Value Fund Interview Series. Throughout this series, we are publishing weekly interviews with value-oriented hedge funds, and asset managers. All the past interviews in the series can be found here. Shah Read More.
MENTAL HEALTH
knue.com

5 Companies Hiring Remote Workers For East Texas

If you are one of the unvaccinated people in America I am sure you have heard of employers requiring that you get the vaccine or get tested every two weeks. Being concerned about your employment makes sense because if you don't plan to get vaccinated you still need money to live. I found five companies that will hire you to work remotely for them and you do not have to move out of East Texas.
JOBS
fox5ny.com

Privacy experts sound alarm over how employers track remote workers

NEW YORK - Del Currie co-founded the remote-working software company Sneek at the end of 2016 but saw his number of clients quadruple during the pandemic. "Things cranked up a fair bit as companies started working from home," Currie said. Sneek creates a digital office by taking webcam snapshots —...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

How LuLaRoe cost some women their homes, cars, savings, and marriages

In 2015, Roberta Blevins was a busy hairstylist, traveling between San Diego and Los Angeles for work — and struggling to find balance between her career and co-parenting a four-year-old and nine-year-old. Then she heard about LuLaRoe from a Facebook mom’s group. The California clothing company — known for its...
ECONOMY
safetyandhealthmagazine.com

Majority of remote workers want to make it permanent: survey

New York — Nearly half of workers whose employers have a flexible remote work policy say it’s their most coveted employee perk, while more than 3 out of 4 would like to work from home permanently, results of a recent survey show. Researchers, on behalf of workplace solutions organization Kintone,...
ECONOMY
CBS News

Amazon says 1 million workers applied for jobs this week

Amazon said Friday that 1 million people from around the world applied for jobs during a September 15 recruiting event held by the online retailer. The hiring push follows the company's announcement this week that it plans to hire 125,000 warehouse and transportation workers in the U.S., with those roles offering average starting wages of $18 an hour.
ECONOMY
ValueWalk

Here Is How Remote Workers Can Find Workspaces

Remarkably, an estimated 16% of global businesses are now fully remote, with 73% of all departments anticipated to employ remote workers by 2028. And, let’s face it, who wouldn’t appreciate the convenience of working remotely? You have more time and freedom, you get to avoid the rush hour traffic, no more being crammed into the metro like sardines, and to top it all off, you are paid around 8% more than non-remote workers.
ECONOMY
Fortune

$15 an hour isn’t enough: U.S. workers need a living wage

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. As we mark Labor Day, an occasion that celebrates workers, the country is in the throes of what some consider a labor shortage. After widespread recognition of the risks frontline workers undertake and the protections they need, companies in traditionally low-wage industries are struggling to hire, and workers are leaving jobs at record rates.
ECONOMY
Wired UK

We finally have proof that remote working is making people ruder

A subject line only email, a Zoom call postponed at the very last minute or a sarcastic Slack message. If these things sound familiar, it’s because casual rudeness has become commonplace at remote workplaces around the world. At Netflix, three marketing managers were fired in July after making rude comments...
ECONOMY
money.com

Companies Are So Desperate to Fill Jobs They're Getting Rid of Drug Tests

The global labor shortage has made work perks all but essential for companies scrambling to fill open roles. But in addition to promises of higher wages, flexible schedules and free college tuition for workers, one hurdle to getting a job is disappearing. In a survey out Tuesday from staffing firm...
HEALTH
studyfinds.org

Remote work revolution: 1 in 6 will quit their job if they can’t continue working from home

BOULDER, Colo. — Is working from home now a deal-breaker for you and where you work? You’re not alone. A new survey finds the pandemic lockdowns, which pushed many companies to switch to remote work, are changing what employees are putting on their “must-have” lists when it comes to their careers. Now, nearly six in 10 people (58%) say they want a fully remote job.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Times Union

Ayco bucks remote trend, welcomes workers back in-person

COLONIE — While lots of businesses are delaying or slowing their return-to-office plans in light of the COVID-19 delta variant, some of the nation’s largest Wall Street banks have been forging ahead, saying they want their people back in person sooner rather than later. As a unit of Goldman Sachs,...
BUSINESS

