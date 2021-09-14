CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

With Inflation Raging, Why Is Gold Not Moving Higher?

Gold price ran from $1,265 at the beginning of May 2019 to $2,089 in early August 2020. That’s a 65% move in 15 months. Over that period of time, gold outperformed every financial asset class. To some extent, the move was anticipating the price inflation that’s occurring now which resulted from the devaluation of the U.S. dollar with the Fed more than doubling the size of its balance sheet since March 2020.

