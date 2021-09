Each week, The FADER staff rounds up the songs we can't get enough of. Here they are, in no particular order. Subscribe to Songs You Need In Your Life on Spotify. Modelesque with a subdued ruthlessness, Houston’s BBY Kodie looks like he could be cast as a silent assassin in a French art house movie. You can find these qualities in his new song “Children,” where Kodie takes stock of his competition and is roundly unthreatened by what he finds. His cool demeanour is even more vicious over the song’s beat, which at times resembles a panicked alarm in an underground bunker. Still, there’s no escape from Kodie’s onslaught. — JD.

