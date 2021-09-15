CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justice Delayed: City Jail Staff Shortage Keeps Detainees From Getting to Court

By Reuven Blau
thecity.nyc
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe staffing crisis at the city’s troubled jail system has become so dire that many detainees aren’t getting to court, according to multiple jail sources and public defender groups. Only 34 out of 52 people with scheduled proceedings at Queens Criminal Court on Tuesday had made it there from local...

www.thecity.nyc

