COVID-19 Weekly Update: Pediatric cases climb among less vaccinated age groups
As the number of COVID-19 vaccinations given in Arkansas slowly creeps higher, pediatric cases of the illness have skyrocketed in the state this summer. There were 92% more new COVID-19 cases in the under-12 age group in August than in January, said Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Tuesday, in his 200th press conference since the start of the pandemic. Aside from people ages 12-18, every other age group saw fewer new cases in August than in January.www.uatrav.com
