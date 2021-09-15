CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Pediatric cases climb among less vaccinated age groups

Cover picture for the articleAs the number of COVID-19 vaccinations given in Arkansas slowly creeps higher, pediatric cases of the illness have skyrocketed in the state this summer. There were 92% more new COVID-19 cases in the under-12 age group in August than in January, said Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Tuesday, in his 200th press conference since the start of the pandemic. Aside from people ages 12-18, every other age group saw fewer new cases in August than in January.

WCNC

Vaccinated people who catch COVID-19 are getting different symptoms. What are they?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Doctors say COVID-19 symptoms are different for fully vaccinated people, as the vaccines are designed to prevent hospitalizations and severe illness. What they don't do, is prevent infections altogether. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), fully vaccinated people will have milder symptoms overall than an unvaccinated person.
CHARLOTTE, NC
International Business Times

12 Fully Vaccinated Die Of COVID-19 In Louisiana Over 1 Week

More than 10 fully vaccinated people in Louisiana have died of COVID-19 over the past week alone, according to state data. At least 12 Louisiana residents who have been fully vaccinated died of COVID-19 between Sept. 2 and 9, representing 15% of the new deaths recorded during the same period.
ideastream.org

Has Anyone Died After Receiving The COVID-19 Vaccine?

What are your questions about the coronavirus vaccine?. Ideastream Public Media's health team is answering as many questions as possible, with help from local experts in a range of fields. You can send us your questions with our online form, through our social media group, or call us at 216-916-6476. We'll keep the answers coming on our website and on the air.
cw39.com

Spike in pediatric COVID-19 cases across the United States

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Medical professionals say the Delta variant of COVID-19 is attacking America’s most vulnerable group of people. The American Academy of Pediatrics says the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalization rates for children are increasing at a faster rate. Although kids aren’t getting severely ill, minors are now the leading group for the unvaccinated population.
Messenger

Baptist requiring COVID-19 vaccine for employees

To protect their patients and staff, Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville has required all employees to be fully vaccinated from COVID-19 or submit an approved medical or religious deferral by Oct. 31. Kristy Quinn, marketing and public relations director for the hospital, said they have asked the staff to receive the...
CBS Austin

COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations stabilize; some groups still under-vaccinated

AUSTIN, Texas — After more than a month of steady increases in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, there’s a glimmer of hope. “We're close to that stage 4 threshold,” said City of Austin medical director Dr. Desmar Walkes. “We are starting to see positive indicators in our community that COVID-19 is stabilizing and is starting to decline we are seeing,” said the city’s chief epidemiologist Janet Pichette.
KCRG.com

COVID-19 case counts continue climb in Iowa

While this year's weather has hit some Iowa farmers hard, those who specialize in fall crops say this could be their best year yet. It's always fun to try a new recipe! Dietitian Whitney Hemmer has an easy way to creatively cook a steak dinner in today's Fareway Cooking Segment.
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: Doctors React To FDA Decision On Vaccine Booster Shots For Only Targeted Group

DENVER (CBS4)– Plans to roll out a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster shot to the general public will be scaled back. This comes after the Food and Drug Administration approved the boosters only for a targeted group. (credit: CBS) “They felt like there wasn’t sufficient data to recommend it broadly to all,” Director of Infection Prevention at UCHealth, Dr. Michelle Barron said. For several weeks they have been providing a third dose to those now in that approved group. “They did tentatively approve it for over 65 and those with high-risk medical conditions as well as health care workers,” Barron said. So the question...
