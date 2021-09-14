Early Money: Startups making synthetic coffee, speech translation software score seed rounds

September 15, 2021 - Florida Funders, a Tampa-based hybrid of a venture capital fund and an angel investor network, announced on Wednesday it has invested in California-based Grow Credit, a financial product that allows consumers to build credit for free. Florida Funders didn't disclose how much they invested into the $106 million seed round. Florida Funders' investment derived from its Fund 2 LLC, supporting Grow Credit’s investment in product development and marketing strategies to accelerate user acquisition, according to the announcement. The round also includes returning investors Mucker Capital and Commerce Ventures, with participation from Marqeta CEO Jason Gardner, DraftKings CEO Jason Robins, NBA All-Star Baron Davis, Omaze President Will Kassoy, and Matt Higgins, who is vice-chair of the Miami Dolphins.

ECONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO