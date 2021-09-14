Early Money: Startups making synthetic coffee, speech translation software score seed rounds
Welcome to Early Money, the new, twice-weekly roundup of early stage startup funding deals in Silicon Valley and the San Francisco Bay Area. Starting today, and continuing every Tuesday, Bay Area Inno will be curating all the seed funding rounds that local startups have raised in the previous seven days. On Thursdays, this column will take the same approach with Series A funding rounds.www.bizjournals.com
