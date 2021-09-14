CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Early Money: Startups making synthetic coffee, speech translation software score seed rounds

By Cromwell Schubarth
bizjournals
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to Early Money, the new, twice-weekly roundup of early stage startup funding deals in Silicon Valley and the San Francisco Bay Area. Starting today, and continuing every Tuesday, Bay Area Inno will be curating all the seed funding rounds that local startups have raised in the previous seven days. On Thursdays, this column will take the same approach with Series A funding rounds.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
Philadelphia Business Journal

Philadelphia startup raises $69M seed round to buy small e-commerce companies

Philadelphia startup Mainfactor secured a $69 million investment to help transform direct-to-consumer companies into powerhouse brands using influencers. Mainfactor will use the funds to acquire small and midsize businesses and connect them to influencers and celebrities to grow them through creator-driven marketing. The seed round comes from New York-based e-commerce investor Upper90, along with Intermix Founder Khajak Keledijan; Gary Veloric, founder of Red Stripe Plane Group and co-founder of Chesterbrook-based JG Wentworth, and artist Jean Pigozzi.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wraltechwire.com

Chapel Hill startup mesur.io raises $900K in ‘Seed-2’ round

CHAPEL HILL – Chapel Hill-based mesur.io has raised an additional $900,000 in what CEO Tom Rump called its “Seed-2 Fundraise.”. The funding will enable the company to grow, said Rump in a statement shared with WRAL TechWire. He added that the funding will allow growth “in providing sustainability throughout the food supply chain to continue.”
CHAPEL HILL, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marc Randolph
TechCrunch

Fintech startup Tag valued at $100 million in Pakistan’s largest seed round

Liberty City Ventures, Canaan Partners, Addition, Mantis and Banana Capital and others financed the round, which brings YC-backed Tag’s to-date raise to over $17.5 million. This is the firm time many of these investors, including Lee Fixel’s Addition, have invested in a startup in Pakistan. The round values Tag at...
WORLD
bizjournals

Bay Area Salesforce rival Freshworks scores $1B in target-topping IPO

Business software provider Freshworks Inc. raised slightly more than $1 billion in an initial public offering Tuesday that topped its price targets and gave the company an initial market cap of $10.13 billion as it was set to begin trading today. The San Mateo-based company, which offers cloud-based sales, marketing...
STOCKS
hypepotamus.com

Pivot Helps Atlanta FinTech Startup Land $3M Seed Round

Since its inception, Atlanta-based startup MaxRewards has been focused on “helping people make smarter financial decisions,” said co-founder and CEO Anik Khan. The platform initially gained traction in the student loan repayment space, but Khan said he and his team wanted to get closer to an area of FinTech they were more passionate about: Maximizing credit card rewards.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup#Software#Mergers And Acquisitions#Speech Translation#Owner Com#Saastr Fund#Redpoint Ventures#Human Capital#Dn Capital#Compound Foods Inc#Lowercarbon Capital#Svlc#Humboldt Fund#Collaborative Fund#Maple Vc#Telos Brands#Picus Capital#Nat Inc#Dba Thatch Rrb#Wave Capital
bizjournals

Early Money: Latest seed deals include $5.7M for Andreessen Horowitz-backed startup

Early Money each Tuesday rounds up all of the seed funding rounds raised by Bay Area startups in the past week. Here are the latest seven as of Sept. 21:. Replay, San Francisco, $5.7 million: Andreessen Horowitz led the seed funding of this startup that has developed a debugger for web developers. IA Ventures and Version One Ventures also participated.
MARKETS
crowdfundinsider.com

Kernolab Raises $1 Million Pre-Seed Round Led by Lighthouse Ventures

Kernolab, a firm that seeks to provide embedded finance services as a turnkey solution, has raised $1 million in Pre-Seed Round funding led by Lighthouse Ventures. Startup Wise Guys also joined in the early funding. Kernolab wants to become the bridge between Fintech and non-finance businesses, making it easy for...
BUSINESS
mobihealthnews.com

Brain data startup Rune Labs scores $22.8 million in Series A round

Rune Labs, a San Francisco-based brain data startup, closed a $22.8 million Series A funding round ​​led by Eclipse Ventures. Additional investors in the round include DigiTx Partners and Moment Ventures. As a part of its investment, Eclipse Ventures Partner Justin Butler will join Rune Labs’ board of directors. WHAT...
ECONOMY
bizjournals

Recruiting technology company Humanly.io raises $4.2 million in seed funding round

A technology company that uses artificial intelligence in recruiting job candidates has raised $4.2 million, including funding from two local venture capital firms. Humanly.io is headquartered in Seattle and Sacramento, and it raised the recent seed fund from investors including Moneta Ventures of Folsom and Growth Factory Capital in Rocklin.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Venture Capital
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
Tech Times

Why Startups Need a Custom Software Development

Start-ups need to embrace technology if they want to excel. The best way to do so is to opt for custom software development. Numerous custom software development companies can help you create the software which you want. With such software, you can make your end product better as well as...
SOFTWARE
bizjournals

San Antonio-based New Apprenticeship closes on $2.5 million seed round

San Antonio-based New Apprenticeship, a digital apprenticeship program focused on tech skills, closed a $2.5 million seed funding round, the company announced on Sept. 14. The round was led by Minneapolis-based ECMC Group Inc.'s education impact fund with participation from the Dell Foundation, Michelson 20MM Foundation and Learnstar. New Apprenticeship,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
stpetecatalyst.com

Florida Funders invests in $106M seed round for financial product

September 15, 2021 - Florida Funders, a Tampa-based hybrid of a venture capital fund and an angel investor network, announced on Wednesday it has invested in California-based Grow Credit, a financial product that allows consumers to build credit for free. Florida Funders didn't disclose how much they invested into the $106 million seed round. Florida Funders' investment derived from its Fund 2 LLC, supporting Grow Credit’s investment in product development and marketing strategies to accelerate user acquisition, according to the announcement. The round also includes returning investors Mucker Capital and Commerce Ventures, with participation from Marqeta CEO Jason Gardner, DraftKings CEO Jason Robins, NBA All-Star Baron Davis, Omaze President Will Kassoy, and Matt Higgins, who is vice-chair of the Miami Dolphins.
ECONOMY
bizjournals

Startup raises $1.75M pre-seed round to grow intern placement platform

Ampersand raised a $1.75 million pre-seed round to scale its internship recruiting and training platform. Allie Danziger, former president and founder of public relations and social media agency Integrate, co-founded Houston-based Ampersand last year and left Integrate earlier this year to focus full-time on the startup. During her tenure with Integrate, Danziger hired and onboarded around 200 entry-level employees.
ECONOMY
Inside Indiana Business

Hammond Startup Completes Seed Funding Round

HAMMOND - A Hammond-based startup focused on equity and inclusion training and completed a $1 million seed round of funding. Storybolt has developed a platform to connect companies with documentaries to educate employees on topics such as implicit bias, racial injustice and mental health. The funding round includes the first...
HAMMOND, IN
WWD

Sustainable Sourcing Platform Sourceful Raises $12.2 Million in Seed Round

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — Sourceful, a data-driven platform that helps businesses manage their supply chains and source sustainable products and suppliers, has raised $12.2 million in a seed round led by Index Ventures. Eka Ventures, Venrex and Dylan Field, founder of the design software company Figma, also participated in the round.More from WWDMade in GermanyMaria McManus Winter 2021 CollectionPlan C Debuts Sustainable Capsule Collection Index Ventures partner Danny Rimer, who will join the company’s board, said the appeal of Sourceful lies in the way it uses data to make supply chain management less complicated. He said he...
BUSINESS
Fortune

For Black entrepreneurs, inequality starts with the pre-seed round

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Keith Kirkland is a Black entrepreneur. He and a partner devised the wearable technology that enabled a blind man to run the New York City Marathon with no other navigation assistance. That exciting proof of concept opened doors to other “GPS you can feel” applications. Their company, WearWorks, has attracted investment capital to hire, scale, and solve more problems.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy