CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Fans are excited that LOONA's Yves and Weki Meki's Choi Yoo Jung will be with the #WANT Crew on 'Street Woman Fighter'

By Sophie-Ha
allkpop.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article'Street Woman Fighter' has been gaining much popularity as netizens have been giving positive reviews for the incredible dance performances of the top dance crews in Korea. With dynamic genres of dance performances and much-heated drama in each episode, many netizens have been giving their full attention to which dance crew will come out on top. Recently, fans have become more excited as the preview for the next episode was revealed.

www.allkpop.com

Comments / 0

Related
Soompi

Ahn Hyo Seop Comforts A Crying Kim Yoo Jung In “Lovers Of The Red Sky”

SBS’s “Lovers of the Red Sky” has shared an intriguing sneak peek of its upcoming episode!. Based on the novel of the same name, “Lovers of the Red Sky” is a new historical fantasy romance drama starring Kim Yoo Jung as the Joseon dynasty’s only female painter Hong Chun Gi, who was born blind but miraculously regains vision. Ahn Hyo Seop stars as blind astrologer Ha Ram, who is able to read the stars despite losing his sight, while Gong Myung stars as the romantic and free-spirited Prince Yangmyung, a lover of the arts who falls for Hong Chun Gi.
WORLD
Soompi

Watch: Ahn Hyo Seop And Kim Yoo Jung Share Ideas, Laughs, And Recipes While Filming Their Night Together In “Lovers Of The Red Sky”

A new “Lovers of the Red Sky” making-of clip goes behind the scenes of Kim Yoo Jung and Ahn Hyo Seop’s heart-fluttering night together!. SBS’s “Lovers of the Red Sky” is a fantasy historical drama about the world of humans caught between demons, evil forces, and gods. Kim Yoo Jung stars as Hong Chun Gi, the Joseon Dynasty’s only female painter, and Ahn Hyo Seop stars as Ha Ram, a blind astrologer.
RECIPES
kpopstarz.com

From 'SIXTEEN' to 'Street Woman Fighter': Media Outlet Highlights Chaeyeon's Struggles to Become K-pop's 'Lee Chaeyeon'

Former IZ*ONE Lee Chaeyeon, who debuted after two failed survival shows (only to disband) has been gaining a lot of sympathy following the treatment she has been receiving in Mnet's "Street Woman Fighter." In line with this, a Korean media outlet highlighted why Chaeyeon continues to step up despite criticisms and prejudices in the music scene.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yoo#Lee Young#Loona#The Mega Crew Mission
Soompi

Kim Yoo Jung Has Contrasting Encounters With Her 2 Love Interests In “Lovers Of The Red Sky”

SBS’s “Lovers of the Red Sky” has released new stills ahead of the upcoming episode!. “Lovers of the Red Sky” is a fantasy historical drama about the world of humans caught between demons, evil forces, and gods. Kim Yoo Jung stars as Hong Chun Gi, the Joseon Dynasty’s only female painter, and Ahn Hyo Seop stars as Ha Ram, a blind astrologer. Gong Myung plays Prince Yangmyeong, a romanticist and free spirit.
WORLD
Soompi

Ahn Hyo Seop And Kim Yoo Jung Share A Romantic Moment Under The Moonlight In “Lovers Of The Red Sky”

SBS’s “Lovers of the Red Sky” has shared an exciting sneak peek of its upcoming episode!. Based on the novel of the same name, “Lovers of the Red Sky” is a new historical fantasy romance drama starring Kim Yoo Jung as the Joseon dynasty’s only female painter Hong Chun Gi, who was born blind but miraculously regains vision. Ahn Hyo Seop stars as blind astrologer Ha Ram, who is able to read the stars despite losing his sight.
WORLD
Soompi

Kim Yoo Jung Passionately Throws Herself Into A Fierce Painting Competition In “Lovers Of The Red Sky”

A painting competition will unfold in the next episode of SBS’s “Lovers of the Red Sky”!. “Lovers of the Red Sky” is a historical fantasy romance drama starring Kim Yoo Jung as the Joseon Dynasty’s only female painter, Hong Chun Gi, who was born blind but miraculously regains vision. Ahn Hyo Seop stars as the blind astrologer Ha Ram, who is able to read the starts despite losing his sight. Gong Myung co-stars as the romantic and free-spirited Prince Yangmyeong, a lover of the arts who falls for Hong Chun Gi.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Asia
koalasplayground.com

Kim Yoo Jung and Lovers of the Red Sky Top the First Week of September 2021 Good Data Search Rankings

I’ve totally been revived after the lackluster summer 2021 with a sense of excitement headed into the last quarter of the year. The September 2021 start to the Good Data rankings are out and it’s a bunch of new names and new dramas so those bored from the summer can see what’s hot and buzzy in South Korea. For the actor/actress search terms, Kim Yoo Jung in Lovers of the Red Sky (Hong Chun Gi) tops the list and then it’s a swap a thon with the Hometown Cha Cha Cha crowd, second spot is Shin Mina, then Ahn Hyo Seob from Lovers in third, followed by Hometown’s Lee Sang Yi in fourth and Kim Sun Ho rounding out the 5th spot. For the drama search terms, it’s Lovers of the Red Sky with the most searches followed by Hometown Cha Cha Cha, I’m so glad the two are not in competition in either time slot or genre because I HATE the dumbass “my drama is more popular than your drama” bullshit. There is enough drama love in the world for every drama to get popular, peeps. After those two it’s Penthouse season 3 like that zombie which won’t die, then Hospital Playlist 2, and finally Revolutionary Sisters in the fifth slot. I’m just so glad the fall is here, summer was a freaking hot mess for me (personally and drama wise) so this is a breath of fresh air.
WORLD
allkpop.com

BTS Jimin's Canadian fan warms the hearts of netizens

A Canadian fan of BTS's Jimin warmed the hearts of Korean netizens by feeding underprivileged elderly in Jimin's hometown, Busan. Jimin will turn 26 on October 13th, and to celebrate his birthday, many fans have prepared events. Among the many events, one charitable gift by his Canadian fan has caught Korean netizens' attention. Her story reads that Jimin's song has help taking care of her ill father, so her family wanted to share the love with the underprivileged elderly in Jimin's hometown on his birthday.
MUSIC
Soompi

Watch: LOONA’s Chuu, WEi’s Kim Yo Han, And Eric Bellinger Join Forces For Hopeful “World Is One 2021” MV

LOONA’s Chuu and WEi’s Kim Yo Han have teamed up with American singer-songwriter Eric Bellinger for the new single “World is One 2021”!. The song is part of the “2021 World is One Global Movement,” planned by MBC and non-governmental organization World Vision to create a better world for children who are marginalized by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The project will involve a dance challenge with simple moves that can be easily followed, and the “2021 World is One” online concert will be held on October 30. Chuu, Kim Yo Han, and Eric Bellinger’s “World is One 2021” is the campaign song for this global project.
CELEBRITIES
allkpop.com

'Street Woman Fighter' decides to give the winning dance crew a cash prize after netizens complained about winners receiving nothing

'Street Woman Fighter,' Mnet's survival program to find the best female street dance crew in South Korea, decided to add a cash prize for the winning crew. Mnet's 'Street Woman Fighter' revealed on their webpage the prize and benefits that will be given to the winners. According to this update, the winning crew will be given 50 million KRW (~$42,754) along with the trophy.
THEATER & DANCE
Soompi

Watch: Ahn Hyo Seop And Kim Yoo Jung Are Busy Brainstorming Ideas On Set Of “Lovers Of The Red Sky”

SBS’s “Lovers of the Red Sky” released new behind-the-scenes footages!. “Lovers of the Red Sky” is a historical fantasy romance drama starring Kim Yoo Jung as the Joseon Dynasty’s only female painter, Hong Chun Gi, who was born blind but miraculously regains vision. Ahn Hyo Seop stars as the blind astrologer Ha Ram, who is able to read the starts despite losing his sight. Gong Myung co-stars as the romantic and free-spirited Prince Yangmyeong, a lover of the arts who falls for Hong Chun Gi.
WORLD
kpopstarz.com

BTS J-Hope Shows Support for 'Street Woman Fighter' Dance Crew HolyBang

In his recent Weverse post, J-Hope shows his support for HolyBang!. Keep on reading to know more. BTS J-Hope Shows Support for Street Woman Fighter Dance Crew HolyBang. Recently on September 17, BTS main dancer, J-Hope, posted a screenshot from Mnet's dance survival show, "Street Woman Fighter," on the global fan community platform Weverse.
THEATER & DANCE
allkpop.com

Girls' Generation's YoonA & Park Jung Min show their chemistry in 'Knowing Brothers' teaser

Girls' Generation's YoonA and Park Jung Min are featured in the teaser video for next week's 'Knowing Brothers'!. YoonA and Park Jung Min are starring as the leads of the recently premiered movie 'Miracle', and they're bringing their onscreen chemistry to JTBC's 'Knowing Brothers'. In the preview, the two costars work together to put on a screen protector, discuss who's more easily annoyed, and have a dance battle with Min Kyung Hoon.
MOVIES
Soompi

Watch: Girls’ Generation’s YoonA And Park Jung Min Show Their Quirky Charms In “Ask Us Anything” Preview

Girls’ Generation’s YoonA and Park Jung Min will be the next guests on JTBC’s “Ask Us Anything”!. The two actors are promoting their new movie, “Miracle,” a film set in the late 1980s about a math prodigy whose sole goal in life is to bring a train station to his rural town. Park Jung Min stars as Jun Kyung, the math prodigy in question, and YoonA co-stars as his friend and muse, Ra Hee.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy