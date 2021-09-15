CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Glendale Heights, IL

Glendale Heights Oktoberfest returns for ninth year with German music, food and beer

By Submitted by Glendale Heights Oktoberfest
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter canceling last year due to the pandemic, the ninth annual Glendale Heights Oktoberfest returns Sept. 16-26 to Camera Park, 101 E. Fullerton Ave. Experience live entertainment daily including strolling German "Oompah" entertainers and sample a selection of German beers and food under the big tent. To round out the Glendale Heights Oktoberfest experience, there will be vendors with German products, souvenirs, hats, steins, and more.

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Herald

Wheeling welcomes autumn at family-friendly Fallapalooza

Wheeling got autumn going a few days early at Fallapalooza Sunday at Heritage Park. The event featured a petting zoo, pony rides and food trucks. It also offered live music. "How cool is this? All the stuff for the kids," said Jennifer Fletcher, lead singer of the band The Reckoning. "We are really honored to be here."
WHEELING, IL
Daily Herald

Literacy Connection hosts trivia night benefit Sept. 24

The Literacy Connection is hosting a "Pirate Island Trivia Night" from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, at Gail Borden Public Library, 270 N. Grove Ave. in Elgin. Come out for an evening "after hours" at the library. Enjoy networking and trivia at this hybrid fundraiser event for The Literacy Connection, a nonprofit organization serving 16 northwest Chicago suburban communities, to raise much needed funds as they return to in-person tutoring to adults working toward English language proficiency.
ELGIN, IL
Daily Herald

Indian Americans mark Hindu festival with three-day celebration in Aurora

Thousands of Indian Americans gathered last week under an outdoor tent to celebrate the Hindu festival of Ganesh Chaturthi in Aurora. The festival, which began Sept. 10 and ends Tuesday, honors the birth of Lord Ganesh, known as the "Remover of Obstacles" and "Lord of New Beginnings" in Hindu tradition. The deity is depicted as a human with an elephant's head.
AURORA, IL
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
17K+
Followers
116K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy