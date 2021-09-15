Glendale Heights Oktoberfest returns for ninth year with German music, food and beer
After canceling last year due to the pandemic, the ninth annual Glendale Heights Oktoberfest returns Sept. 16-26 to Camera Park, 101 E. Fullerton Ave. Experience live entertainment daily including strolling German "Oompah" entertainers and sample a selection of German beers and food under the big tent. To round out the Glendale Heights Oktoberfest experience, there will be vendors with German products, souvenirs, hats, steins, and more.www.dailyherald.com
