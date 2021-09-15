China Evergrande's liquidity crisis deepens, report flags interest payment miss

Asian markets sank Monday on fears about contagion from a possible collapse of teetering property giant China Evergrande, while sentiment was also dragged by the Federal Reserve's plans to taper monetary policy, surging Delta infections and signs of weakness in the global recovery. Hong Kong again led the losses with Evergrande due to pay interest on some of its loans and bonds this week, with observers expecting it to default. Uncertainty about the future of the company, which is drowning in debts of more than $300 billion, has shattered confidence on trading floors, with property companies and banks in Hong Kong taking the brunt of the selling. Hong Kong shed 3.3 percent, with Evergrande down almost 19 percent briefly before ending 10 percent off. New World Development dived 12.3 percent and Henderson Land tanked 13.2 percent. The Hang Seng Property Index dropped more than six percent, its worst performance since May 2020.

STOCKS ・ 3 HOURS AGO