Economy

China Evergrande's liquidity crisis deepens, report flags interest payment miss

investing.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONG KONG (Reuters) -China's major banks have been notified by the housing authority that Evergrande Group won't be able to pay loan interest due Sept. 20, Bloomberg reported, underlining the broadening impact of the property developer's liquidity crisis. The troubles ailing the nation's no. 2 property developer has already sparked...

www.investing.com

CNBC

What China developer Evergrande's debt crunch means for U.S. investors: Ed Yardeni

A debt crunch involving China's second largest properly developer has caught investors' attention in the past week. Evergrande, the Shenzhen-based company, is facing a default on its debt burden of roughly $300 billion. The crisis has echoes to the Lehman Brothers bankruptcy, which marked its 13-year anniversary last week, a development that at the time sent shockwaves through global markets.
AFP

Hong Kong leads equity sell-off as Evergrande fears spread

Asian markets sank Monday on fears about contagion from a possible collapse of teetering property giant China Evergrande, while sentiment was also dragged by the Federal Reserve's plans to taper monetary policy, surging Delta infections and signs of weakness in the global recovery. Hong Kong again led the losses with Evergrande due to pay interest on some of its loans and bonds this week, with observers expecting it to default. Uncertainty about the future of the company, which is drowning in debts of more than $300 billion, has shattered confidence on trading floors, with property companies and banks in Hong Kong taking the brunt of the selling. Hong Kong shed 3.3 percent, with Evergrande down almost 19 percent briefly before ending 10 percent off. New World Development dived 12.3 percent and Henderson Land tanked 13.2 percent. The Hang Seng Property Index dropped more than six percent, its worst performance since May 2020.
Action News Jax

World shares, US futures sink on jitters over Fed moves

World shares and U.S. futures fell Monday after Wall Street ended last week with another decline. Many markets in Asia were closed for holidays and analysts said the thin trading accentuated volatility. Shares dropped more than 2% in Paris and Frankfurt, while Hong Kong’s benchmark sank 3.3%. Investors are watching...
investing.com

Israeli bank regulator extends dividends payment policy to year-end

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel's banking regulator on Sunday extended until the end of the year a temporary provision allowing banks to resume paying dividends as the country recovers from the COVID-19 crisis. In a statement, the Bank of Israel maintained its advisory to cap dividends at 30% of 2020 and...
#Partners Capital#Debt Crisis#China Evergrande#Reuters#Bloomberg#Mohurd#Redd#S P#Ccc#China Evergrande Group#People S Bank Of China#Pboc#Npl#Ev#Chinese
investing.com

Evergrande Moment of Truth Arrives With Bond Payment Deadlines

(Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group bondholders are about to find out if the property giant’s liquidity crisis is as dire as it appears. Interest payments on two Evergrande notes come due Thursday, a key test of whether the developer will continue meeting obligations to bondholders even as it falls behind on payments to banks, suppliers and holders of onshore investment products. Investors are pricing in a high likelihood of default, with one of the notes trading at less than 30% of face value.
investing.com

Australian Dollar Epicentre of Building Global Earthquake

It looks like DXY is revving up to break higher. EURis plunging:. Base metals were mixed. The copper chart is developing a bearish down channel and why not?. Jumping energy prices and yields, plus the building shock in China, is all we need to explain the rising DXY. I fear...
investing.com

Evergrande jitters pull risk FX lower, dollar gains on safety bid

LONDON (Reuters) - The offshore Chinese yuan skidded to three-week lows on Monday, dragging down other risk and commodity currencies as worries about property developer Evergrande's solvency spooked financial markets, while the safe-haven dollar rose. Only on Friday, the yuan hit its highest level in three months at 6.4297 per...
investing.com

China Evergrande Shares Slide Over 16% as Payment Obligation Deadline Looms

Investing.com – China Evergrande Group (HK:3333) shares plunged over 16% on Monday. Losses at the developer continue to be heavy ahead of a fast-approaching deadline for payment obligations within the week, with investors not confident that the company can stump up the cash. ‘The company’s Hong Kong shares tumbled 16.93%...
investing.com

Asian Stocks Down, Focus on China Evergrande Debt Crisis and Fed Policy Decision

Investing.com – Asia Pacific stocks were down on Monday morning, with the focus on China Evergrande Group's (HK:3333) continuing debt crisis and the latest policy decision from the U.S. Federal Reserve. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index slid 1.96% by 9:32 PM ET (1:32 AM GMT) and in Australia, the ASX...
AFP

Collapse in faith: Behind Chinese firm Evergrande's cash crunch

Anxious investors, employees and suppliers describe a scramble inside teetering Chinese property giant Evergrande, in a crisis that has shaken public trust as it struggles to tide over a liquidity crunch. The once-mighty Evergrande Group has long been the face of Chinese real estate, surfing a decades-long property boom to expand into more than 280 Chinese cities as it peddled home-ownership dreams.
AFP

Evergrande contagion fears hit Hong Kong stocks, with default expected

Fears of contagion from the potential collapse of battered Chinese real estate giant Evergrande sent property shares plunging in Hong Kong on Monday, with the firm expected to default on upcoming interest payments this week. - Debt mountain - However, one creditor quoted by Chinese financial outlet Caixin Global Monday estimated that there is a "99.99 percent" chance Evergrande will not be able to pay interest due in the third quarter.
740thefan.com

Analysis: Investors brace for a great fall in China

LONDON (Reuters) – International investors that have been piling into China in recent years are now bracing for one of its great falls as the troubles of over-indebted property giant China Evergrande come to a head. The developer’s woes have been snowballing since May. Dwindling resources set against 2 trillion...
newsbrig.com

China’s Nightmare Evergrande Scenario Is an Uncontrolled Crash

(Bloomberg) — Protests intensify at China Evergrande Group offices across the country as the developer falls further behind on promises to more than 70,000 investors. Construction of unfinished properties with enough floor space to cover three-fourths of Manhattan grinds to a halt, leaving more than a million homebuyers in limbo.
MySanAntonio

China tells banks Evergrande won't pay interest next week

Chinese authorities have told major lenders to China Evergrande Group not to expect interest payments due next week on bank loans, according to people familiar with the matter, taking the cash-strapped developer a step closer to one of the nation's biggest debt restructurings. The Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development...
jack1065.com

Explainer-How China Evergrande’s debt troubles pose a systemic risk

HONG KONG (Reuters) – China Evergrande Group has raised fresh warnings of default risks, as it scrambles to raise funds to pay lenders and suppliers with regulators and financial markets worried that any crisis could ripple through China’s banking system and trigger social unrest. WHAT IS EVERGRANDE?. Founded in 1996...
AFP

China's embattled Evergrande tries to pay bills with parking spots

Protests against teetering developer Evergrande spread to more Chinese cities on Wednesday after a company offer of property and parking spaces instead of cash repayments of its debts was rejected by investors.  The fresh demonstration came after an apparent effort overnight by Evergrande to repay debts with promises of property, parking spaces and commercial units soured the mood.
investing.com

Is Evergrande China's Lehman Brothers Moment?!

There is a breaking news story developing as China's largest property developer whose shares are now down 80% YTD have now hired Houlihan Lokey and Admiralty Harbour as financial advisers to assess their capital structure - it is likely a bankruptcy is coming. They have an eye-watering $310bn in liabilities...
