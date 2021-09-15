Lenovo says Google still working on a fix for smart display problem
Probably one of the most frustrating things for device owners is when said device doesn’t work as it should or it doesn’t work at all. Worse, it can even more annoying when there isn’t a fix even after six months of constant complaints. Several owners of Lenovo Smart Displays & Smart Clocks with Google Assistant have been dealing with frozen screens for their devices for months now with no end in sight just yet. Lenovo says that Google is still currently working on fixing the firmware issue.androidcommunity.com
