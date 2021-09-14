CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ubisoft are reviving Driver franchise BUT as a live-action series

By Semir Omerovic
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDriver is returning but not as a game, which every fan of this beloved series would prefer, but instead as a live-action series, which will stream officially on Binge. "Driver is shifting gears and coming to your screens in the form of a live-action series. The action-adventure driving videogame franchise will be brought to life through a collaboration between Ubisoft and Binge, an upcoming streaming platform showcasing original series and shows created for gaming fans," Ubisoft announced via a press release.

