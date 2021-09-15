CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
On concerns of Trump instability, Gen. Milley built shadow authority; soothed China: book

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRachel Maddow shares passages from the upcoming book "Peril" by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa in which Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, was so alarmed at Donald Trump's post-election loss behavior that he made himself a bulwark to Trump's use of nuclear weapons and gave assurances to China that any belligerent Trump impulses would be contained.Sept. 15, 2021.

