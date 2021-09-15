CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grocery & Supermaket

'There's no stopping the takeover frenzy – these stocks are next'

By Leigh Himsworth
Telegraph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShares in Britain’s supermarkets are being taken to the checkout. Following bids for Asda and Morrisons – and rumours of one for Sainsbury’s – few areas of the stock market have attracted as much interest from cash-rich private equity buyers as the nation’s giant grocers. This shouldn’t be a surprise...

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

National Insurance rise could hit investment, business body warns

Manufacturers are reporting an increase in business growth but warn the planned rise in National Insurance threatens to “choke off” investment and recruitment.Domestic and export orders have increased in recent months with increased optimism for the year ahead, according to manufacturers’ organisation Make UK.Manufacturing growth is now forecast to be 7.1% this year following a 10% decline in output in 2020.The manufacturers’ organisation said the sector is now set to recover almost all that loss in 2021, with growth based on a surge in both domestic and overseas orders which is now translating into strong hiring intentions.The recent increase in...
ECONOMY
Telegraph

Even more shops will close without business rates reform, Sunak warned

More than four in five big retailers say they will be forced to close stores without reforms to the business rates system as the Treasury prepares to publish its long-anticipated review. The British Retail Consortium found that 83pc of major retailers said they were likely or certain to close stores...
RETAIL
Telegraph

What happens if my energy provider goes bust?

Wholesale energy prices have rocketed to 11 times above normal levels – a fresh record high – and higher costs are set to be passed onto consumers. It has therefore never been so important to review your energy provider and lock in a good deal for the winter, but options are quickly running out as energy firms go bust and cheap tariffs disappear.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Coupe
The Motley Fool

3 Winning Stocks Down 33% (or More) to Buy Hand Over Fist

These innovative stocks have been hit by short-term concerns, yet their outlooks remain as bright as ever. For nearly 18 months, investors have enjoyed a historic bounce-back rally in the stock market. After losing 34% in roughly a month during the first quarter of 2020, the benchmark S&P 500 has since doubled in value.
STOCKS
Telegraph

It's high time Johnson helped the City fight back against Europe

Brexit is the gift that keeps on giving for London’s top bankers. Like a boomerang they never wanted, each time they give the thing a good throw and hope to move on, it is not long before it’s back and hits them in the face. This month the Brexit boomerang...
ECONOMY
AFP

Hong Kong leads equity sell-off as Evergrande fears spread

Asian markets sank Monday on fears about contagion from a possible collapse of teetering property giant China Evergrande, while sentiment was also dragged by the Federal Reserve's plans to taper monetary policy, surging Delta infections and signs of weakness in the global recovery. Hong Kong again led the losses with Evergrande due to pay interest on some of its loans and bonds this week, with observers expecting it to default. Uncertainty about the future of the company, which is drowning in debts of more than $300 billion, has shattered confidence on trading floors, with property companies and banks in Hong Kong taking the brunt of the selling. Hong Kong shed 3.3 percent, with Evergrande down almost 19 percent briefly before ending 10 percent off. New World Development dived 12.3 percent and Henderson Land tanked 13.2 percent. The Hang Seng Property Index dropped more than six percent, its worst performance since May 2020.
STOCKS
Telegraph

Live FTSE 100 slides as energy prices soar - live updates

Mounting fears of a 1970s-style three-day week as Britain's energy crunch deepens ​. S&P 500 finishes week at 4,433 points, Dow at 34,585, Nasdaq at 15,044. Lucy Burton: It's high time Johnson helped the City fight back against Europe. The FTSE 100 has tumbled 1.4pc to a two month low...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Federal Reserve#Technology Stocks#Uk#Asda#Safeway#Tesco#Ultra Electronics#Signature Aviation#G4s#British#American#Electronic Arts#Frontier Developments#Team17#Sse#The Us Federal Reserve#Fed
money.com

Investors Finally Think the Stock Market Is About to Fall

If you want to hear an optimistic outlook for the stock market right now, don't ask investors. Investors' expectations that stock prices will rise over the next six months dropped 16.4 percentage points this week to 22.4%. That's the lowest level of bullish sentiment since the heart of the pandemic in July 2020 and far below the historical average low of 28%, according to the latest American Association of Individual Investors (AAII) sentiment survey.
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

Investors swap cash for stocks in rapid frenzy ahead of Fed meeting

Investors this week exited cash at the fastest pace in more than a year and poured money into stocks, placing bets the Federal Reserve would continue to support markets. Almost $62 billion was pulled from cash accounts in the week ended Wednesday, Bank of America said, citing EPFR data. Of that $51.2 billion went into equities, $16.1 billion into bonds and $37 million into gold.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Stock Market
Country
U.K.
CNBC

Cramer likes these 10 REITs to buy as the market gets shaky

With the market entering a seasonally weak period, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Friday that real estate investment trusts are a safe bet. The host identified 10 REITs he would recommend investors buy if they're looking for a steady ride. With the market entering a seasonally weak period, CNBC's Jim Cramer...
BUSINESS
MotorBiscuit

GM Is Halting Production at Nearly All North America Assembly Plants

The economic impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) over the past year and a half has been extensive. One segment of the economy that has been particularly impacted is car manufacturing. Manufacturers have struggled to maintain pre-pandemic production levels due to various factors, including chip shortages, which continue to affect companies like General Motors. In fact, GM recently halted production at nearly all of its North American plants due to these shortages.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy