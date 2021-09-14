Boies Schiller Replenishes Ranks With Former Justice Lawyer (1)
Boies Schiller Flexner is replenishing its ranks after suffering defections in recent months as firm revenues fell and controversy around some of clients swirled. The firm Tuesday said it brought on former Justice Department official Alison Anderson as a Los Angeles-based partner in the investigations and white-collar practice. She’s the third lawyer hire since May, but none of those pickups have been partners jumping from competing firms.news.bloomberglaw.com
