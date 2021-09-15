CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Sales and leasing news from RE/MAX Realty Group Commercial

Florida Weekly
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAgents with RE/MAX Realty Group’s Commercial Division recently reported the following sales and leases. All transactions are in Fort Myers unless otherwise noted. ¦ De LaSalle Academy Way of Fort Myers Inc: 5.26 acres located at 8870- 8891 De LaSalle Academy Way, Fort Myers, for $1,175,000 to Viorel Toader. Michael J. Frye, CCIM and Coleen Frye, ACP with RE/MAX Realty Group, Commercial Division represented the transaction.

fortmyers.floridaweekly.com

