Sales and leasing news from RE/MAX Realty Group Commercial
Agents with RE/MAX Realty Group’s Commercial Division recently reported the following sales and leases. All transactions are in Fort Myers unless otherwise noted. ¦ De LaSalle Academy Way of Fort Myers Inc: 5.26 acres located at 8870- 8891 De LaSalle Academy Way, Fort Myers, for $1,175,000 to Viorel Toader. Michael J. Frye, CCIM and Coleen Frye, ACP with RE/MAX Realty Group, Commercial Division represented the transaction.fortmyers.floridaweekly.com
