Fort Myers, FL

Will BOOM go BUST?

By ROGER WILLIAMS
Florida Weekly
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWHEN THREE WIZards of real estate delivered their Market Trends report of residential and commercial property sales and industry conditions across Collier, Lee and Charlotte counties to hundreds of professionals gathered in person last week, they performed a trick rarely seen in similarly sized venues: They brought the vast room to silence with a single haunting question. The question on the minds of many: Is the extraordinary rise of new homes permits and buildings, along with huge increases in home values and sales throughout the region, the hallmark of a boom that must come with an inevitable bust, as it did in 2005?

