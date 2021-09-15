Spread of COVID-19 continues to be 'extremely high'

COVID-19 continues to spread throughout Green River district and state, according to health officials.

The Green River District Health Department reported 957 new COVID-19 cases for the seven-county region Tuesday throughout a four-day period between Sept. 10-13, compared to the 602 new cases reported Friday for the three-day period between Sept. 7-9.

The district seven-day average for new cases currently sits at 254 cases each day, which is up significantly from Friday’s report of 196.4 cases per day.

For Daviess County alone, GRDHD reported 434 new cases within the same timeframe.

GRDHD Public Health Director Clay Horton said the increase is the result of general community spread.

“It continues to appear to be coming from all over the community,” he said. “Overall, the level of spread of COVID-19 remains to be extremely high in our area and the rest of the state.”

Horton stated in the GRDHD report that anyone who has been around many people at any time should assume they have been exposed to the virus.

In a Monday press conference, Gov. Andy Beshear noted that Kentucky ranks third in the nation for the highest number of new daily COVID-19 cases cases per capita.

Beshear also cited a U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention study that found that individuals who were not fully vaccinated this spring and summer were ten times more likely to be hospitalized and 11 times more likely to die due to COVID-19 than those who are fully vaccinated.

Additionally, hospitals in the region are experiencing increased numbers of COVID-19 patients.

Owensboro Health reported its highest number of COVID-19 patients during the pandemic throughout its tree facilities Tuesday in Owensboro, Greenville and Leitchfield with 80 patients overall.

Twenty three of those patients were reportedly in critical care and 11 intubated. Of those hospitalized for the virus, 68 were unvaccinated.

Fifty four of the overall patients were housed in OH Regional Hospital, 13 of which were in critical care and nine intubated.

GRDHD continues to recommend vaccination, masking, social distancing and frequent hand washing to help combat the spread of the virus.

Beshear reported Monday that 69% of all eligible Kentuckians have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine.

In Daviess County, vaccine rates for the entire population were reported by GRDHD at 53.07% Tuesday.

Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360