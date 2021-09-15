CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Owensboro, KY

Spread of COVID-19 continues to be 'extremely high'

By Christie Netherton Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LqdDc_0bwS5zQX00

COVID-19 continues to spread throughout Green River district and state, according to health officials.

The Green River District Health Department reported 957 new COVID-19 cases for the seven-county region Tuesday throughout a four-day period between Sept. 10-13, compared to the 602 new cases reported Friday for the three-day period between Sept. 7-9.

The district seven-day average for new cases currently sits at 254 cases each day, which is up significantly from Friday’s report of 196.4 cases per day.

For Daviess County alone, GRDHD reported 434 new cases within the same timeframe.

GRDHD Public Health Director Clay Horton said the increase is the result of general community spread.

“It continues to appear to be coming from all over the community,” he said. “Overall, the level of spread of COVID-19 remains to be extremely high in our area and the rest of the state.”

Horton stated in the GRDHD report that anyone who has been around many people at any time should assume they have been exposed to the virus.

In a Monday press conference, Gov. Andy Beshear noted that Kentucky ranks third in the nation for the highest number of new daily COVID-19 cases cases per capita.

Beshear also cited a U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention study that found that individuals who were not fully vaccinated this spring and summer were ten times more likely to be hospitalized and 11 times more likely to die due to COVID-19 than those who are fully vaccinated.

Additionally, hospitals in the region are experiencing increased numbers of COVID-19 patients.

Owensboro Health reported its highest number of COVID-19 patients during the pandemic throughout its tree facilities Tuesday in Owensboro, Greenville and Leitchfield with 80 patients overall.

Twenty three of those patients were reportedly in critical care and 11 intubated. Of those hospitalized for the virus, 68 were unvaccinated.

Fifty four of the overall patients were housed in OH Regional Hospital, 13 of which were in critical care and nine intubated.

GRDHD continues to recommend vaccination, masking, social distancing and frequent hand washing to help combat the spread of the virus.

Beshear reported Monday that 69% of all eligible Kentuckians have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine.

In Daviess County, vaccine rates for the entire population were reported by GRDHD at 53.07% Tuesday.

Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

OPS, DCPS to give staff 'COVID-19 pay'

In an effort to reward school district employees for going beyond their lines of duty in the last 18 months, city and county school systems are providing supplemental “COVID-19 pay.”. Owensboro Public Schools approved the payments at its Sept. 9 board of education meeting, and Daviess County Public Schools board...
OWENSBORO, KY
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

SparKy has a new home

SparKy — Saving Paws Animal Rescue of Kentucky — has a new home at 1004 E. 18th St. Records at the Daviess County Property Valuation Administrator’s office show the organization bought the 1,266-square-foot building last month for $107,000. “We’re very excited,” John Austin, SparKy’s president, said this week. “We’ve always...
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Brew Bridge adding a downtown trolley

Owensboro will soon have two downtown trolleys — one public and one private. The Brew Bridge, 800 W. Second St., recently bought a 2008 Chance trolley bus with plans to start cruising the downtown streets during the first week of October to pick up people and bring them to the brewery.
OWENSBORO, KY
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro, KY
2K+
Followers
280
Post
390K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy