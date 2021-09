Funding will also support new mobile response pilot in Rutland to support families in need. Montpelier, Vt. – A range of new and strengthened services will make getting help easier as the Department of Mental Health (DMH) provides $4.6 million in federal funds to local mental health and other service agencies across the state. These funds are available through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) of 2021.

