Lee & Associates announces Southwest Florida transactions
Lee & Associates, the largest broker owned commercial real estate firm in North America, announced it recently completed the following transactions:. 16108 Lee Rd., LLC purchased 3.99 acres of vacant land at 16108 Lee Rd., Ft. Myers from Schmitt Properties, LLC for $1,400,000. Derek Bornhorst, SIOR, CCIM, Bob Johnston, SIOR, Jerry Messonnier, SIOR and Meaghan Schmitt of Lee & Associates|Naples-Ft. Myers negotiated the transaction.fortmyers.floridaweekly.com
