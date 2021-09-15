CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Lee & Associates announces Southwest Florida transactions

Florida Weekly
 5 days ago

Lee & Associates, the largest broker owned commercial real estate firm in North America, announced it recently completed the following transactions:. 16108 Lee Rd., LLC purchased 3.99 acres of vacant land at 16108 Lee Rd., Ft. Myers from Schmitt Properties, LLC for $1,400,000. Derek Bornhorst, SIOR, CCIM, Bob Johnston, SIOR, Jerry Messonnier, SIOR and Meaghan Schmitt of Lee & Associates|Naples-Ft. Myers negotiated the transaction.

fortmyers.floridaweekly.com

