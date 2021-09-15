Flying is back to normal: Awful

(Somewhere outside of Wimberley, Tex.) — I’m sitting on the deck at the Roadrunner Ranch, my brother’s place in Hill Country, Texas. The good news is that real life still exists outside of the bitter political divide that seems to loom over everything these days, where people can visit with loved ones to talk pleasantly about everything and nothing at all. As I write, my brother and sister are enjoying early afternoon coffee, and the deer and gray foxes have finished lunch in the shade of the live oak tree and gone off to nap in the underbrush.