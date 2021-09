Bach Stables’ Bye Bye leads a talented field of sophomore fillies in Friday’s $100,000 Christiecat going six furlongs over the inner turf at Belmont Park. Bye Bye, one of two entrants for trainer Christophe Clement, will see an increase in distance, arriving off a narrow third in the 5 ½-furlong Galway on August 15 at Saratoga Race Course. The daughter of leading sire Into Mischief received a ground-saving trip by jockey Joel Rosario last out, maintaining her inside position while gaining ground in the stretch but missed a neck to eventual winner Star Devine.

