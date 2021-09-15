CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

First-time Florida jobless claims below 6,000

By THE NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA
Florida Weekly
 5 days ago

First-time unemployment claims in Florida continue to roll in at a pre-pandemic pace. The U.S. Department of Labor estimated 5,814 initial claims were filed in Florida during the week that ended Sept. 4, down from a revised count of 9,700 during the week that ended Aug. 28. The federal agency initially estimated 8,270 first-time unemployment applications were submitted in Florida in the week ending Aug. 28. The labor department also estimated 310,000 claims were filed nationally, down 35,000 from the week ending Aug. 28.

