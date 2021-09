An exhibit in UNK’s Walker Art Gallery pays tribute to all the people impacted by the events of Sept. 11, 2001. “9/11, Remembering 20 Years” is a collection of artworks based on different story lines, heroic events and design interpretations of that turbulent day from UNK’s Art and Design students, faculty and alumni. Their art and design projects are an expression of their experience that day or years later.

