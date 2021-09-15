Help keep Lee County beautiful by joining annual beach cleanup
The Keep Lee County Beautiful International Coastal Cleanup is set for Saturday, Sept. 18, at various locations across Lee County. KLCB is the local organizer of Ocean Conservancy’s International Coastal Cleanup, which has been taking place over the course of 35 years. ICC has removed nearly 340 million pounds of trash from beaches and waterways worldwide. It remains the largest, global volunteer effort to remove trash from our local shorelines.fortmyers.floridaweekly.com
