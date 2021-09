NEXT TIME YOU THINK ABOUT “GETTING out and about” consider “getting out on a boat.” A tour boat, that is! Typically, more diminutive than the giant cruise ships departing from the ports of Miami in Fort Lauderdale, Tampa, Palm Beach or Jacksonville, these vessels offer trips of much shorter durations, often just few hours, but provide a vantage point you won’t have on a walking, hiking, biking or car tour.