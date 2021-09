A man made a promise to his wife and it’s been Pam’s Promise ever since. I am super grateful for this place. I’m grateful for so many things at this moment. Many people have had brokenness in their lives and I am one of them. I am writing this because I realize the importance of Pam’s Promise for women and children in our community. Without Pam’s Promise I wouldn’t have grown as much as I have both internally and externally.