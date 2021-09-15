Peck earns certification as family court mediator

Kenton Family Court Judge Christopher Mehling announced Tuesday that he will retire at the end of his current term, which expires December 31, 2022. "My wife Pat and I are ready to go onto the next phase of our lives," Mehling said in the announcement. "I am making this announcement now so that all attorneys who practice family law and live in Kenton County can give thought to whether they would be interested in serving."

KENTON COUNTY, KY ・ 5 DAYS AGO