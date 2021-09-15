Peck earns certification as family court mediator
The law firm of Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., announces that divorce, marital and family law attorney Antoinette “Toni” Peck is now a Florida Supreme Court Certified Family Court Mediator. As such, she serves as a neutral party to help resolve family law disputes, either before or after divorce, in matters of parental responsibility, parenting plans, paternity, child support, property division and alimony.fortmyers.floridaweekly.com
