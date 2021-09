OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska hospitals say their capacity is at a breaking point amid rising COVID cases throughout the state. "I think we are definitely at capacity. We’ve really been beyond what the comfortable capacity has been at several weeks now and I think the next concern is, do we have to go into what we term crisis capacity? Where we have to make decisions no one wants to make about triaging health care resources. Who doesn’t get treated, who does get treated — those are things we don’t want to do and that’s why it’s important to keep our capacity," said Dr. Jim Nora, Medical Director, Infection Prevention at Bryan Health.

OMAHA, NE ・ 3 DAYS AGO