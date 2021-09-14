CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sleep Apnea Associated with Worse Outcomes in PAD

By Robert Dillard
docwirenews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSleep apnea is associated with worse long-term outcomes in peripheral artery disease (PAD), according to a study published in PLOS One. “Sleep apnea is under-studied in PAD with understanding of its relationship with key outcomes such as health status, psychological factors, and mortality. Measurement of health status outcomes, especially disease-specific outcomes, is of clinical relevance in that it directly quantifies a patient’s perspectives about their symptoms, functioning and quality of life as related to a disease or its treatment,” the researchers wrote.

www.docwirenews.com

