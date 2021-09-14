Review: 2019 Planeta Cometa Sicilia Menfi DOC
We last reviewed Planeta’s Cometa bottling back in 2012 (in a tasting with Francesca Planeta herself), when Sicily didn’t even have DOC status. The wine here hasn’t really changed — it’s still 100% fiano — but my impressions of it have evolved. Surprisingly dry, it offers hints of melon, lemongrass, and and a thick layer of white flowers, working its way to a gently bitter finish that pumps up a drier floral character and a grating of citrus peel. Lots of lingering potpourri.www.drinkhacker.com
