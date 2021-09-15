CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vincennes, IN

Christi A. Gentry

Vincennes Sun Commercial
Christi A. Gentry, 72, of Vincennes, died on Sept. 12, 2021. She was a cook and bartender. She is survived by her children, Kelly Erwin, Gina Zeabart, Lori Wilson, Brian Gentry, and Bryson Helderman; grandchildren, Colby Erwin, Joseph Woodward, Mackenzie Gentry, Macy Gentry, Jackson Zeabart, David Wilson III, Blake Wilson, Dearani Abel, Christian Jaral, Kyle Jaral, Lyric Miller, and Zander Gentry; 11 great-grandchildren; siblings, Vicki Devin, Tami Kinman, Cindi Deffendall, Michael Ivers, Verne Ivers, and Shannon Ali; and many nieces and nephews.

