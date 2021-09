CALGARY — Trevor Harris threw for four touchdowns and 398 yards en route to the Edmonton Elks’ Mark’s Labour Day Weekend 32-2- win over the Calgary Stampeders. With history not on their side, the Elks’ offence saw a handful of players chip in to a total team effort win. Seeing four different receivers accumulate 50 yards or more and connecting with seven different receivers, the vertical passing game was too much for Calgary. Leading the category on the day was Mike Jones, who finished with 107 yards and a touchdown.

FOOTBALL ・ 13 DAYS AGO