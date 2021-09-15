CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Darlington, MO

Rollover Accident Near Darlington Injures Maryville Passenger

northwestmoinfo.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Maryville man was injured following a pickup truck accident in Gentry County Tuesday afternoon. The patrol’s report says 30-year-old Justin Viets of Stanberry was traveling southbound on Highway H, three miles south of Darlington, and went off the side of the roadway. The driver overcorrected which caused the pickup truck to overturn. It landed on its passenger side. 41-year-old Christopher Swinford of Maryville was a passenger in the vehicle and sustained moderate injuries. He was taken by private vehicle to an Albany hospital.

www.northwestmoinfo.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Emmys 2021: 5 key takeaways from TV's big night

"The Crown," "Ted Lasso" and "The Queen's Gambit" nabbed top honors Sunday at the 73rd Emmy Awards, capping off a ceremony that largely shied away from political speeches and failed to recognize a single performer of color in the 12 major acting categories. The big winner of the night was...
CELEBRITIES
The Hill

Senate parliamentarian nixes Democrats' immigration plan

Senate parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough on Sunday ruled against Democrats' plan to provide 8 million greencards as part of their $3.5 trillion spending bill, dealing a significant blow to Democrats' immigration reform chances. MacDonough's guidance, a copy of which was obtained by The Hill, all but closes the door to Democrats...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Maryville, MO
Traffic
Local
Missouri Accidents
Gentry County, MO
Traffic
Gentry County, MO
Accidents
City
Stanberry, MO
Gentry County, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Maryville, MO
Accidents
City
Maryville, MO
County
Gentry County, MO
City
Albany, MO
City
Darlington, MO
Local
Missouri Traffic
Maryville, MO
Crime & Safety
Reuters

Lava pours out of volcano on La Palma in Spain's Canary Islands

LA PALMA, Spain, Sept 19 (Reuters) - A volcano erupted on the Spanish Canary Island of La Palma on Sunday, sending lava shooting into the air and streaming in rivers towards houses in two villages from the Cumbre Vieja national park in the south of the island. Authorities had begun...
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rollover#Accident#The Highway Patrol
NBC News

Chris Rock reveals he has Covid, urges people to 'Get Vaccinated'

LOS ANGELES — Actor-comedian Chris Rock tweeted Sunday that he has Covid-19. "Trust me, you don't want this. Get vaccinated," he urged. Rock told Jimmy Fallon in May that he had gotten the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, meaning his current case would be a breakthrough instance of the coronavirus.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy