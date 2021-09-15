Rollover Accident Near Darlington Injures Maryville Passenger

A Maryville man was injured following a pickup truck accident in Gentry County Tuesday afternoon. The patrol’s report says 30-year-old Justin Viets of Stanberry was traveling southbound on Highway H, three miles south of Darlington, and went off the side of the roadway. The driver overcorrected which caused the pickup truck to overturn. It landed on its passenger side. 41-year-old Christopher Swinford of Maryville was a passenger in the vehicle and sustained moderate injuries. He was taken by private vehicle to an Albany hospital.