China Retail Sales slow sharply, UK inflation set to surge in August

 5 days ago

Although yesterday’s US inflation report came in weaker than expected, with US core CPI prices slipping back from 4.5% to 4% in August, markets still decided to adopt a glass half empty approach, even though the numbers were exactly what most investors wanted to see. The slide to 4% serves...

CNBC

What China developer Evergrande's debt crunch means for U.S. investors: Ed Yardeni

A debt crunch involving China's second largest properly developer has caught investors' attention in the past week. Evergrande, the Shenzhen-based company, is facing a default on its debt burden of roughly $300 billion. The crisis has echoes to the Lehman Brothers bankruptcy, which marked its 13-year anniversary last week, a development that at the time sent shockwaves through global markets.
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

US inflation expectations retreat ahead of Fed

US inflation expectations, as measured by the 10-year breakeven inflation rate per the St. Louis Federal Reserve (FRED) data dropped back towards the monthly low teased on September 14 by the end of Friday’s North American trading. In doing so, the risk barometer extends pullback from the monthly top, also...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Rising prices push stagflation concerns onto the radar

The last few weeks has seen equity markets struggle to make gains of any significant size, and all the while concerns have been rising about a number of different factors. The lack of a clear narrative, whether it be positive or negative, has seen markets churn in both directions since July, with any number of factors raising concerns about the global economic outlook.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD refreshes monthly top below 1.2800 ahead of Canada elections

USD/CAD bulls take a breather after two-week uptrend, grinds higher of late. No major policy change expectations keep bulls hopeful unless any surprises. Risk-off mood, WTI pullback adds to the bullish catalysts. Canadian election results become the key amid light calendar, off in China, Japan. USD/CAD rises to the fresh...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD a critical watch on BoE and Fed week

GBP/USD awaits the outcome of this week's crucial central bank meetings. GBP/USD holds above 200 EMA despite firmer US dollar. It is a critical week for GBP/USD traders as we have both the Bank of England and the Federal Reserve central bank meetings. At the time of writing, GBP/USD is moving sideways in a consolidated market, hugging a bullish 200 EMA channel, albeit pressured by a firm US dollar as investors survey the conditions of the market's risk profile.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

US Dollar Index kick-starts Fed week around monthly top above 93.00

US Dollar Index (DXY) stays firmer around 93.25, the highest level since August 23, during Monday’s Asian session. The greenback gauge remains on the front foot after a two-week uptrend amid a risk-off mood. However, the pre-Fed anxiety and a bank holiday in China, as well as Japan, restrict the DXY momentum of late.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD renews three-week low near 0.7250 amid risk-off mood

AUD/USD takes offers to refresh multi-day low, prints three-day downtrend. Market sentiment worsens amid coronavirus fears, pre-Fed anxiety and Evergrande woes. Light calendar, off in China, Japan restrict moves but bears stay hopeful amid tapering tantrums. AUD/USD takes offers around 0.7250, down 0.44% intraday while declining to the lowest levels...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD refreshes monthly lows near $1,745 on higher USD

Gold remains consolidated ahead of the Fed this week. US dollar remains favoured for its safe-haven allure and prospects of Fed tapering. Update: Gold prices touch the lowest level in a month and continue with its previous two week’s downside momentum. The biggest single day fall of $30 was observed on Thursday following a higher-than-expected US Retail sales data. A stable retail sector indicates higher consumer sentiment, which could mean a more hawkish Fed in its two-day meeting in the week. Investors remained cautious ahead of the much anticipated FOMC meeting as they waited for clues about the timeline to slow the central bank's $120 billion monthly bond purchase program. Furthermore, the benchmark US 10-year Treasury yields trade at 1.36% with 0.49% gains. The greenback rallies above 93.00 for the first time since August 22, following the footprints of the US bond yields. A higher USD valuations make gold expensive for the other currency holders investors.
RETAIL
FXStreet.com

Fed taper timeline nears; US yields, dollar extends gains

Risk-Off in Asia on China Evergrande, weak resources. Summary: The Dollar Index (USD/DXY), a popular gauge of the Greenback’s value against a basket of 6 major currencies, extended its gains, climbing 0.39% to close at 93.20 (92.85). US Treasury bond yields rose on Friday ahead of this week’s Federal Reserve policy meeting. Speculation that the Fed will move policy sooner than later grew following the strong US Retail Sales results last Thursday. The benchmark US 10-year treasury bond yield climbed 2 basis points to 1.36%. The Euro retreated 0.38% to 1.1725 after it broke through strong support at 1.1750 (1.1770 Friday). Sterling slid to 1.3730 (1.3795) on lower a UK Retail Sales report and an overall stronger Greenback. The Aussie tumbled to 0.7265 (0.7295) as iron-ore prices extended their decline.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

No Lehman risk with Evergrande but why is the market still worried? – The Standard

The Hong Kong-based media outlet, The Standard, shrugs off another Lehman Brothers-like crisis from the troubled Chinese property developer Evergrande after speculations last week over the company’s more than US$300 billion debt (HK$2.34 trillion) problem. However, The Standard goes on to explain why the market is still worried. Key takeaways.
MARKETS
connectcre.com

NRF: Retail Sales Overcome Headwinds to Increase in August

Retail sales increased during August as consumer demand outweighed the pandemic, supply chain disruptions and other factors affecting spending, the National Retail Federation (NRF) reported. Citing Census Bureau data, the Washington, DC-based trade association said sales in August were up 0.7% seasonally adjusted from July and up 15.1% year-over-year. “Retail...
RETAIL
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY hangs near 110.00 on firmer USD, risk-aversion

USD/JPY kickstarts fresh trading week in a muted tone. US Dollar Index remains strong above 93.00 on mixed economic data. Coronavirus jitters, geopolitical tensions keep inflow to safe-haven Yen. USD/JPY treads water in the early Asia session on Monday morning. The pair tested the low of 109.21 in the previous...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD hits three-week low as risk sentiment sours

AUD - Australian Dollar. The Australian dollar hit a fresh three-week low on Friday, down 0.36% to open this morning at 0.7262. It wasn't a one-way decline throughout intra-day trade however with some promising price action seeing the Aussie hit 0.7321 earlier in the day. Nevertheless, it wasn't to last as the Americans bid up the greenback late on Friday which saw the Aussie tumble.
RETAIL
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: Why XAU/USD appears vulnerable heading into the Fed showdown?

Gold price licks its wounds in monthly lows amid firmer US dollar. USD benefits from Fed’s tapering bets, China’s Evergrande story-led risk aversion. Gold’s four-hour chart points to deeper loss amid a potential bear flag. After Thursday’s $50 slide, gold price looked to stabilize on Friday, although held on to...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

USD/CHF clings to five-month high above 0.9300 amid sour sentiment

USDCHF bulls take a breather after three-week uptrend to refresh multi-day top. Risk appetite worsens amid pre-Fed cautious, virus-led challenges to economic growth, fears concerning China. Bank holidays in China, Japan could restrict intraday moves. USD/CHF remains sidelined around 0.9320 after poking the April 2020 tops during Monday’s Asian session....
MARKETS
AFP

Hong Kong leads equity sell-off as Evergrande fears spread

Asian markets sank Monday on fears about contagion from a possible collapse of teetering property giant China Evergrande, while sentiment was also dragged by the Federal Reserve's plans to taper monetary policy, surging Delta infections and signs of weakness in the global recovery. Hong Kong again led the losses with Evergrande due to pay interest on some of its loans and bonds this week, with observers expecting it to default. Uncertainty about the future of the company, which is drowning in debts of more than $300 billion, has shattered confidence on trading floors, with property companies and banks in Hong Kong taking the brunt of the selling. Hong Kong shed four percent at one point, with Evergrande down almost 19 percent briefly while New World Development and Henderson Land each lost more than 10 percent.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD reaches a weekly low beneath 1.3750 on disappointing UK Retail Sales

GBP/USD prints a new weekly low at 1.3745. Awful UK’s Retail Sales report fails to boost the British pound. The greenback strengthened despite a fall in Consumer Sentiment. GBP/USD is sliding in the American session to new weekly lows, trading at 1.3754, down 0.26% at the time of writing. As we approach the London Fix and head into the weekend, we could expect some downward pressure on the back of the dampened market sentiment.
BUSINESS

