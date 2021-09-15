CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
EUR/USD: Next support is located at 1.1725 – UOB

By Pablo Piovano
FXStreet.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to FX Strategists at UOB Group, EUR/USD risks further losses while below 1.1850. 24-hour view: “Our view for EUR to ‘consolidate and trade within a 1.1790/1.1830 range’ was incorrect. EUR popped to a high of 1.1845 during NY session before dropping back down quickly. The rapid decline from the high has scope to extend lower but the prospect for a sustained decline below 1.1770 is not high (there is another support at 1.1790). Resistance is at 1.1820 followed by 1.1835.”

