EUR/USD: Next support is located at 1.1725 – UOB

In light of the recent price action, the prospects for further decline in USD/JPY appear diminished, commented FX Strategists at UOB Group. 24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday (17 Sep, spot at 109.75) that ‘conditions remain oversold and this coupled with the rapid bounce indicates that USD is unlikely to weaken further’ and we expected USD to ‘consolidate and trade between 109.15 and 109.65’. While our view that USD is unlikely weaken further is correct, we did not anticipate the rapid rise during NY session to 109.82. The advance has room to extend but a clear break of the major resistance at 110.05 is unlikely (next resistance is at 110.25). Support is at 109.60 followed by 109.45.”

CURRENCIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO