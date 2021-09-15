CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Farmington, KY

Peggy J. Dowdy

By tburgess
mayfield-messenger.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeggy J. Dowdy, 87, of Farmington, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at Mills Health & Rehab in Mayfield. She was a member of Farmington Baptist Church and a homemaker. Mrs. Dowdy is survived by her children, Rita (Tom) Montgomery of Owensboro, Bradford (Tracy) Dowdy of McKenzie, Tennessee, and Regina (Mark) Duncan of Farmington; two sisters, Patsy Sanderson of Mayfield, and Nancy Odom of Memphis, Tennessee; and four grandchildren, Lindsey Montgomery, Abby Montgomery, Mallory Duncan and Will Duncan.

www.mayfield-messenger.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Shooting in Russian university leaves 8 dead

MOSCOW (AP) — A gunman opened fire in a university in the Russian city of Perm on Monday morning, leaving eight people dead and others wounded, according to Russia’s Investigative Committee. The gunman has been detained, the Interior Ministry said. The Perm State University press service said the perpetrator used...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owensboro, KY
Mayfield, KY
Obituaries
City
Mayfield, KY
State
Tennessee State
City
Farmington, KY
Local
Kentucky Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mills Health Rehab#Farmington Baptist Church#Byrn Funeral Home#P O Box
NBC News

Emmys 2021: 5 key takeaways from TV's big night

"The Crown," "Ted Lasso" and "The Queen's Gambit" nabbed top honors Sunday at the 73rd Emmy Awards, capping off a ceremony that largely shied away from political speeches and failed to recognize a single performer of color in the 12 major acting categories. The big winner of the night was...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy