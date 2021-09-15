Peggy J. Dowdy
Peggy J. Dowdy, 87, of Farmington, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at Mills Health & Rehab in Mayfield. She was a member of Farmington Baptist Church and a homemaker. Mrs. Dowdy is survived by her children, Rita (Tom) Montgomery of Owensboro, Bradford (Tracy) Dowdy of McKenzie, Tennessee, and Regina (Mark) Duncan of Farmington; two sisters, Patsy Sanderson of Mayfield, and Nancy Odom of Memphis, Tennessee; and four grandchildren, Lindsey Montgomery, Abby Montgomery, Mallory Duncan and Will Duncan.www.mayfield-messenger.com
