The Five Best Lakeith Stanfield Movies of His Career

It might be tough to think that anyone could forget that Chris Evans when it comes to his movie appearances, but given that his look has changed in various movies it’s easy to think that the mind might wander now and again. There are some movies that he’s gone way out of character for what people expect, but forgetting that he was in the movie altogether is kind of difficult to imagine. There are those movies that people don’t remember as well though that Chris has been in, either because the movie wasn’t that big of a deal or because he played a character that was kind of there and then gone so quickly. Then there are those movies that weren’t bad but weren’t necessarily good enough to really pay attention to, meaning they might have come out at the same time as one or more blockbusters and therefore were overshadowed in a big way. Chris has become such a huge star that it’s difficult to think that anyone would forget what movies he’s been in, but it still happens.

