Padres lose to Giants 6-1

 5 days ago

The Padres lost to the Giants 6-1 on Tuesday night, as they dropped below the Cardinals and Reds in the wild card standings. After the game, Jayce Tingler, Wil Myers and Jake Arrieta discussed the team’s struggles.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
San Diego, CA
