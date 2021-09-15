CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort, MO

Widening of Highway 50 not realistic

By Sarah Downs Beaufort
Washington Missourian
 5 days ago

In reference to the article of expanding Highway 50 past EE going west, there are locations that make it impossible to make it a four-lane highway. For example, right in front of Beaufort Elementary: With a business directly across from them, even a turn lane might not fit. Just down a bit, however, where the school gravel lot could be paved and leveled some, another entrance could be added over there, and there’d be enough space for a turn lane added. But still, even a four-lane wouldn’t be possible.

www.emissourian.com

